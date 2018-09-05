How to watch Twitter and Facebook appear before Congress

The President and Republican congressman and conservative pundits all seem to believe that Silicon Valley has it out for them. To be more precise, they think social networks, Facebook and Twitter in particular, and that search engines, namely Google, are censoring them and suppressing their views.

Also: How Google aims to save journalism, thwart fake news

Without offering up any evidence aside from a (debunked) video purporting to show Google not highlighting President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on the homepage, they've suggested federal regulations may be the only tool available to them to correct this wrong. But before things come to that, executives from these companies were invited to testify before Congress on Sept. 5, much like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did, when he appeared before lawmakers all by himself this past April.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's hearings, including how to watch.

Must read:

When will Twitter and Facebook appear before Congress?

Senate Intelligence Committee

There will be two hearings on Sept. 5, 2018. The first is a morning session before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which kicked off at 9:30 am ET. It featured both Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Google CEO Larry Page was invited, but he declined to attend and had global affairs executive Kent Walker provide a written testimony.

Also: Google reportedly put fake news ads on fact-checking sites CNET

House Energy and Commerce Committee

The next half starts at 1:30 pm ET, with Dorsey appearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The House hearing will be all about "transparency and accountability". In his prepared remarks, Dorsey maintained that "Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules."

How to watch Twitter and Facebook testify online

Senate Intelligence Committee

Although the live session for the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing has now concluded, you can watch it after the fact, from here (via PBS):

House Energy and Commerce Committee

You can watch the live stream of the House hearing starting at 1:30pm ET, from here:

Also: How fact-checking could thwart phishing attacks TechRepublic

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Trump says Google peddles fake news. The horror of it

The president believes Google is against him and fixes its search results. Can this be?

Want Google to track you less? Get an iPhone, ditch the Android

Study finds Google is tracking Android device location even when the phone is stationary.

Google sued for tracking you, even when 'location history' is off

A lawsuit accuses Google of tracking a man against his wishes and disguising what 'location history off' means.

Google: To be clear, this is how we track you even with Location History turned off

Google has now clarified what turning off the Location History setting really means.