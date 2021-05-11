HP debuts new ZBook G8 mobile workstations

HP on Tuesday unveiled its new ZBook G8 mobile workstations, a portfolio of devices for professional creators. The devices include the ZBook Studio G8, the ZBook Fury G8 and the ZBook Power G8. They're powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series and Intel Xeon W-11000 mobile processors, as well as Nvidia RTX laptop GPUs.

The new workstations are designed for customers that need to work productively and fluidly from anywhere, Jim Nottingham, GM and Global Head of Advanced Compute Solutions for Z by HP, said to reporters.

"It's clear now more than ever that the PC is essential," he said. "Hybrid work is really the new standard. Wherever employees choose to work in the future, they're going to want to be connected, protected and secure."

The devices feature HP's ZCentral remote boost technology, which allows users to remotely access a workstation for real-time collaboration. Remote boost includes a sender, receiver and software. The sender and receiver are downloadable for free with all Z hardware. It can go on any Windows, MacOS or Linux device. It can remotely access a system's full graphics and CPU performance.

The ZBooks also feature the HP Security Suite, including the new HP Tamper Lock. This intrusion detection system notifies a customer -- and potentially takes further action -- if the bottom of a notebook is taken off. Customers can determine if they want Tamper Lock, in the event of an intrusion, to have the system shut down, have the BIOS lock or take other steps.

HP is also touting its steps to build the portfolio in a sustainable manner. The products incorporate ocean-bound plastics and recycled materials, and they adhere to restricted substance regulations.

The ZBook Studio G8

The ZBook Studio is the most powerful workstation of its size. It's designed for creative and technical professionals who may be using Adobe, Autodesk or SolidWorks programs. It's also designed for "power users" using multiple applications and leveraging data in a more sophisticated way. It also offers performance for gaming, streaming movies and listening to music.

For animation, rendering and visualization, it comes with up to Nvidia RTX A5000 or GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs and 11th Gen Intel Core i9 vPro processors.

It features HP DreamColor displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, and end-to-end color accuracy with Pantone validation. HP Sound Calibration provides crisp audio and automatic blocking of unwanted sounds.

The ZBook Studio G8 is expected to be available in select countries in July.

The ZBook Fury G8

The ZBook Fury is the world's most expandable 15" mobile workstation and world's most customizable 17" mobile workstation. It's designed for professional creators such as architects, product designers and media creators. Users could also include "power users" leveraging data science tools.

It includes the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 and Xeon processors, up to 128GB 3200MHz system memory, Nvidia RTX A5000 Laptop graphics, and Thunderbolt 4.24.

The Fury features HP Sound Calibration, Tile device location, and an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy screen.

It also features Pantone color validation and a 120Hz refresh rate on the next-gen DreamColor display. It comes with an aluminum chassis design, MIL-STD durability, tool-free expandability, and an extensive selection of ports.

The ZBook Fury G8 is expected to be available in select countries in July.

The ZBook Power G8

The ZBook Power is HP's most affordable mobile workstation.

It features 11th Gen Intel processors, up to 64GB 3200MHz system memory, and Nvidia RTX A2000 Laptop graphics.

It offers extensive ISV certifications, the HP Security Suite, and Tile device location. It comes with an aluminum chassis and MIL-STD27.

HP ZBook Power G8 s expected to be available in select countries in June 2021.