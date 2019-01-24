HP unveils new AMD Ryzen-powered HP ProBooks laptops

Today sees HP unveil two new laptops aimed at SMBs looking for a quality laptop at a decent price that brings with it business-class features such as enhanced security and increased durability, as well as an ultrathin design and long battery life. The laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen APUs and deliver features that you'd expect to see on higher-end devices.

The HP ProBook 445 G6 and HP ProBook 455 G6 are targeting those growing businesses that want decent hardware at a price that doesn't break the bank.

Both ProBooks have been designed to deliver on the things that SMB buyers are looking for when shopping for laptops:

Secure and manageable business features, enhanced with a range of security features including the HP BIOSphere Gen4 firmware ecosystem that automates the BIOS protection and allows for easy manageability.



Powerful AMD Ryzen quad-core processors that offer more than enough power for multitasking.



Long battery life, combined with a quick recharge feature that gets the battery up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes using HP Fast Charge.



Near borderless displays provide an optimal viewing experience, combined with a 180-degree hinge allows users to lay the device flat making it easier to share content and collaborate.



Durable chassis built from 3D forged aluminum keyboard deck and stamped aluminum top cover. Both come with spill-proof keyboards and have been tested to the MIL-STD 810G standard.



Broad connectivity options, including USB 3.1 and USB-C, and the HP Connection Optimizer self-healing wireless driver technology.



Stylish design for every business, featuring ultra-slim design.



Processors range from the AMD Ryzen 3 2200U APU with Radeon Vega 3 Graphics to the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700U APU with Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and a range for storage options, from traditional HDDs to m.2 SSDs.

The HP ProBook 445 G6 is offered with 14-inch HD SVA or FHD IPS anti-glare LED displays, with the HP ProBook 455 G6 offering the same, but in a 15.6-inch displays.

Compatible operating systems are Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, and FreeDOS 3.0.

The HP ProBook 445 G6 and ProBook 455 G6 will be available in January starting at $549.

