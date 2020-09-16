HP's new PCs include the first-ever AMD-based business class desktop mini PCs

HP on Wednesday unveiled a series of new PCs, monitors and printers, designed to meet the needs of increasingly mobile workforces. During HP Reinvent, the company's annual global partner event, HP also highlighted new services, stressing the important role that services will play in its business going forward.

Among the new devices revealed Wednesday are new AMD-based products: The HP ProDesk 405, featuring AMD Ryzen Pro series processors, is the first-ever AMD-based business class desktop mini PC, HP said. The HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Small Form Factor is the first-ever AMD-based small form factor business class desktop. Meanwhile, the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 is the lightest AMD-based business notebook.

The performance of Ryzen and Ryzen Pro CPUs is "just stunning in terms of their capability and performance-wise," Mike Nash, HP chief technologist and global head of customer experience for personal systems, said to reporters earlier.

While the performance of AMD products has improved over the last few years, Nash added, "From a value and availability perspective, we're happy to be partnering with AMD on these."

Overall, the new devices announced Wednesday were designed for users spending more time on their PCs for a variety of use cases. Even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of hours spent per week on PCs was growing, Nash said. That time doesn't eat into the time people spend on other devices -- instead, it reveals that "the total pie is growing," he said.

Now that the pandemic has compelled people to move more of their lives to the virtual sphere, people are spending more than 12 hours a day in front of their PCs, Nash said.

"The PC was important, but now the PC is essential," he said.

The new PCs include:

The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7

Starting weight of under one Kg

AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, optional Ryzen Pro 4000 sries mobile processors and integrated AMD Radeon graphics

Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE for easy connectivity

HP Sure View Reflect allows users to work discreetly

all-metal design, with more than 62 percent of mechanical parts made from recycled materials

Designed to withstand 1,000 cycles of disinfection with household wipes



HP ProBook 600 G8 and 400 G8 PC Series

Designed for on-the-go professionals

HP's smallest and lightest 600 and 400 series

optional quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core processors

HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Series

Designed for multi-tasking users with serious workloads

HP Run Quiet Design acoustics minimize noise levels

VR-ready capabilities

The HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Desktop Mini PC fits easily into an open office when paired with the optional Mini-in-One display

The HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Small Form Factor is the first-ever AMD-based small form factor business class desktop with dual M.2 drive capability.

HP ProDesk 405 G6 Series

The HP ProDesk 405 G6 Desktop Mini PC and the HP ProDesk 405 G6 Small Form Factor PC both feature AMD Ryzen Pro series processors

HP E24t G4 Touch Monitor

Integrated fast and responsive in-cell touch technology

four-way ergonomics

HP Eye Ease,which addresses blue light without affecting color accuracy or introducing any yellow shift

More than 80 percent of its plastics come from recycled materials

100 percent sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging

HP E24d and E27d Conferencing Monitors

Optimized for virtual collaboration

Zoom-compatible

integrated pop-up webcam, microphone, and attached speaker bar

Services: HP Business Boost and DaaS program updates

HP Business Boost, targeted at SMBs, offers bundled PC and print hardware and services. The technology, security and support services are designed for SMBs that may be struggling to support remote workers without a full IT team.

The hardware offered includes Elite and Pro PCs, printers, monitors, docking stations, headsets, wireless keyboards and more. Customers pay a monthly rate.

Meanwhile, HP's Device as a Service (DaaS) program has been updated with the option of adding more HP or partner services. For partners, the updated DaaS program serves as a foundation to build tailored solutions for their customers.

New printers: HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series and HP DesignJet portfolio

Like its new PCs, the new print offerings from HP were designed for an evolving workforce that may be situated in an office or at home.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series is HP's smallest enterprise printer. HP promises that security is incorporated into every step of the printer design, supply chain, and production process. The series includes HP Sure Start with automatic self-healing that protects, detects, and self-recovers from vulnerabilities and attacks. The HP Trusted Platform Module provides secure device identity with certificate private keys.

The new HP DesignJet portfolio is designed for architects, engineers and construction professionals with home offices. HP Click software makes it easy to print documents in a variety of sizes in one click. The software, along with the automatic A3/Btray, allows users to print multi-size projects automatically. Users can print and manage printers from any connected device with the HP Smart App.