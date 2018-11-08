HTC Vive aims to woo more businesses to VR via Vive Focus, Wave, Sync

HTC Vive's unit rolled out a platform, hardware and software designed to make virtual reality a collaboration staple in the enterprise.

The company also launched Vive Focus, a standalone head-mounted display for the enterprise and the Vive Wave VR software developer kit. For good measure, Vive also launched Sync, a enterprise collaboration tool.

While the consumer virtual reality market has stumbled due to clunky headsets and a lack of content, the enterprise offers real enterprise use cases for training, remote work as well as collaboration. HTC is hoping that its Vive efforts can bring in partners and developers to develop a business ecosystem.

The VR in the enterprise effort is expected to gain momentum. Consider:

Here's the rundown from HTC's VR unit:

Vive Focus is a standalone VR experience available in 37 markets. Vive Focus includes the Wave platform and content from Viveport. Vive Focus has no external base stations or sensors. The system is build on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 935 Mobile VR Platform. Vive Focus, starting at $599, also has an enterprise services program to go with it. Vive Pro starts at $1,399.

Vive Wave is an SDK that is interoperable with the HTC VR portfolio. Content developers can create content and hit multiple VR headsets. Today, HTC said there are 150 applications available via its platform as well. So far, there are 15 hardware partners supporting Vive Wave including Shadow Creator, a company that has headset called Shadow VR launching Nov. 11.

Vive Sync is a collaboration and meeting application for internal teams. Via VR, Sync provides shared spaces for training, planning, software development and vertical applications for industries such as healthcare and automotive.