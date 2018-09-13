iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Apple Watch Series 4: UK pricing for Apple's new smartphones and smartwatches

Apple has unveiled the 5.8-inch OLED screen iPhone XS, which it says is "the most beautiful phone" with a notch Apple has ever made.

Apple also launched an identical looking bigger model, the 6.5-inch OLED screen iPhone XS Max, and the slightly cheaper iPhone XR with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. All three have Apple's new A12 chip and Face ID, but the XS models feature more vivid OLED displays.

As expected, the iPhone XS is no cheaper than last year's iPhone X, but thankfully no more expensive either. The 64GB and 256GB iPhone X cost £999 and £1,149, respectively. Apple has added a new 512GB option though, which costs £1,349 in the UK. The iPhone XS is available in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.

Also: Phone XS, XS Max, and XR tech specs

With the launch of the iPhone XS, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone X in the UK. However, it's now updated Apple Give Back trade-in pricing with an offer for the iPhone X. If the body, buttons and screen are in good nick, Apple will pay you £550 for the 256GB model and £460 for the 64GB model.

The new iPhone XS Max's body shares similar dimensions to the iPhone 8 Plus, but the newer phone's screen at 6.5 inches diagonally is a full one-inch larger than last year's big iPhone and costs £100 more than the iPhone XS.

The iPhone XS Max is available with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage and cost £1,099, £1,249, and £1,449 respectively. They are also available in silver, space grey, and gold.

With a starting price of £749, the 64GB iPhone XR doesn't qualify as a budget phone, but it is the cheapest 2018 model iPhone from Apple. It's available in six colours -- white, black, blue, yellow, coral, and red -- and its edges are made of aluminium rather than the iPhone XS' "surgical grade steel". There's no 512GB option. The 128GB and 256GB iPhone XR costs £799 and £899, respectively.

Also: Apple iPhone XS event: By the numbers

Apple also unveiled the new Series 4 Watch with prices ranging from £399 to £799. The Series 4 Watch is available with 40mm and 44mm cases versus the Series 3's 42mm and 38mm cases. The Series 4 feature the new S4 processor, an electrical heart sensor, and better displays.

The silver aluminium 40mm GPS-only Series 4 Watch with a white sports band costs £399. With cellular connectivity, this model cots £429. Vodafone and EE support the cellular model in the UK. The 44mm GPS model costs £429, while adding cellular model bumps it up to £529.

The new Watch and iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR will be available for pre-order tomorrow and will be available for purchase next Friday, September 21.

MORE FROM THE IPHONE XS EVENT