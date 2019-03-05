Leaked: AMD Ryzen 3rd-generation specs and prices

AMD kicked off the year strong with some new silicon, but if a leak by a Singapore-based retailer is accurate, AMD has more processors to unveil, including a new flagship Ryzen 9 16-core processor priced at around $500.

The leak, which was contained in a catalog published by Bizgram and picked up by Tom's Hardware, contains some unannounced Ryzen 3000 chips, along with pricing (the information also lines up well with an earlier leak).

So, what does the leak contain?

Well, the most interesting part of course is the flagship silicon. Listed is a 16-core/32-threads Ryzen 9 3850X, with a base clock speed of 4.3GHz and a turbo boost of 5.1GHz, and a TDP of 135W. Tweaking the price from Singaporean dollars to US dollars, the price works out at around $500 to $550 (depending on which set of leaked pricings you go with).

Under that is the more modest Ryzen 9 3800X, which has the same core/thread count, but which is clocked at 3.9GHz base and 4.7GHz turbo, and a TDP of 125W. The leaked pricing for this one is in the range of $450 to $500.

There's also a Ryzen 7 3700X coming in with 12-core/24-threads and a base clock speed of 4.2GHz and a turbo boost of 5.0GHz priced in the region of $330 to $370 (the 2nd-generation Ryzen 2700X came in at 8-core/16-threads), along with a Ryzen 7 3700 with the same core and thread count, but a slightly slower clock speed (3.8/4.6GHz) priced in the region of $300 to $330.

At the bottom of the list is a 6-core/12-threads Ryzen 3 3300 clocked at 3.2/4.0GHz priced at around $100 to $110.

It's worth repeating that this leak is unofficial, however, it falls in line with the rumors that have been going around, and does seem like a logical progression along from the existing line up.

Also, if this is true, then AMD is once again putting significant pressure on Intel. And it would also indicate that AMD has been able to squeeze a lot out of the new Zen 2 architecture while keeping prices at a sensible level.

As for release dates, during CES 2019, AMD confirmed that Ryzen 3000 processors would launch mid-year.

