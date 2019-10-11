Microsoft: Meet Windows 10 'November 2019 Update' and this is the final build

Managing Windows 10 updates will always be a struggle for Microsoft Microsoft is overhauling how it delivers Windows 10 updates. But the almost infinite variation of PCs will make that an uphill struggle.

Microsoft says the next Windows 10 feature update, now officially known as Windows 10 version 1909 and the November 2019 Update, is coming to PCs imminently.

"We believe that Build 18363.418 is the final build and we will continue to improve the overall experience of 19H2 on customers' PCs as part of our normal servicing cadence," said Microsoft's senior program manager for the Windows Insider Program, Brandon LeBlanc.

Microsoft released that build number for Windows 10 version 1903 on the October 8 Patch Tuesday update.

It'll be the first time Microsoft tests its new approach to delivering a feature update to existing Windows 10 users. For those on the May 2019 Update, version 1903, Microsoft is promising a fast and relatively lightweight process because it's using the same processes for cumulative updates to deliver the feature update.

That's enabled because Windows 10 version 1903, from the 19H1 branch, has the same 'servicing content' as Windows 10 version 1909, from the 19H2 branch.

"That means they share the same Cumulative Update packages," explained LeBlanc.

"For customers who were given the option to install 19H2, an enablement package is downloaded from Windows Update that turns on the November 2019 Update features. This changes the build number for the OS from Build 18362 to Build 18363.

"Because they use the same servicing content, the build revision number – the number that comes after the dot – will always match between May 2019 Update and November 2019 Update. Today, customers on the May 2019 Update have Build 18362.418 but Windows Insiders on the November 2019 Update have Build 18363.418."

With Windows 10 version 1909 ready to roll out, Microsoft is also making a few adjustments to the Windows Insider program.

Windows Insiders on the Slow ring will soon be moved to the 20H1 branch that Microsoft will release generally in early 2020. Ahead of that change, users can check Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program to see what ring they're on. Those who want to stay on the November 2019 Update will need to move to the Release Preview ring.

Windows 10 users who want to get the November 2019 Update now can do so by joining the Release Preview ring. Microsoft provides instructions for joining this ring in its blog.

The company recently announced that the newest generally available version of Windows 10, version 1903, is ready for broad deployment at businesses.

Since July it's also been automatically updating version 1803 users to 1903 ahead of 1803's end of life on November 12. And earlier this week Microsoft issued its last set of security updates and fixes for Windows 10 version 1703.

