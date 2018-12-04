New Windows 10 1809 block: This time it's Cisco's next-gen AMP malware shield

The latest block on the Windows 10 1809 upgrade has been applied to systems running Morphisec's Protector enterprise endpoint security and apps that use the company's software development kit, which includes Cisco's AMP for Endpoints.

According to Microsoft, the Cisco and Morphisec applications can interfere with the ability to save Office documents on systems running version 1809.

Organizations that wish to proceed with the Windows 10 1809 update are advised to uninstall the affected applications until Cisco and Morphisec release updated versions.

"We are working with Morphisec and Cisco to address this issue in updated versions of their applications," Microsoft notes.

The company still has blocks in place for wrongly released Intel display drivers that break audio, F5's VPN, some Trend Micro security products, and unsupported AMD chips.

Last week Microsoft removed a block on iCloud for Windows after Apple released a patch that was compatible with the latest version of Windows 10.

Microsoft is still working on a fix for the mapped-drives issue that it confirmed in mid-November. However, admins first noticed the problem on Microsoft's first release of Windows 10 1809 at the beginning of October. Initially Microsoft said it would have a fix available in "the 2019 timeframe", but recently pushed that forward to November.

Given November has passed without a resolution, the company now says it "estimates a solution will be available by early December 2018", meaning it may arrive alongside next week's December Patch Tuesday update. Or not.

Finally, Microsoft has added a link on its Windows 10 1809 page to Intel's support page about the audio play-back issue after updating.

Intel notes that audio on connected monitors might not work with Intel Graphics driver versions 24.20.100.6344, 24.20.100.6345, and 24.20.100.6346. The drivers were inadvertently released to several PC OEMs.

"These three Intel Graphics driver versions were only made available for a short time to a limited number of computer manufacturers and these versions were not posted in Download Center or in the Intel Driver and Support Assistant, so please confirm which Intel Graphics Driver is installed on your computer before taking any action," Intel notes.

The chip maker has also posted a video demonstrating how to check which driver is installed. Intel says it is working with Microsoft on a new version of the driver for OEMs to distribute to end users. Intel believes the drivers were not widely implemented.

