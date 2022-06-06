Optimize your hard drive's performance and boost system speed for just $50

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you're wondering why your powerful computer has become noticeably more sluggish lately though nothing seems to be broken, it could be because your giant hard drive is a big disorganized mess. Your text, music, video files, and more are scattered all over the place.

Creating partitions is an easy fix, but not all partitioning tools are created equal. If you're going that route, anyway, you may as well get a partitioning software that provides a brilliant yet simple way to protect your data, optimize your disk usage, and boost your system speed and hard drive performance. That's where EaseUS Partition Master can help. Far more than just a disk partitioning solution, EaseUS delivers powerful tools that work together to make your life a great deal easier.

The partitioning features can unlock your storage devices' full potential, whether HDDs or SSDs. Using the partition wizards, you can create, format, move, resize, extend, merge, hide, split, align, delete, wipe, change, check and clean up your disks or partitions. There is even support for managing BitLocker encrypted partitions.

Converter tools help your system run faster and allow your hard drives to function as intended by converting disks and partitions between various layouts, types, and file systems. You can migrate your operating system without re-installing it, clone partitions and disks with no data loss, create bootable disks, and much more.

The software currently supports 13 languages, including Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Polish, Portuguese and other languages not commonly found on these platforms. EaseUS also plans to add more languages soon. It's easy to see why over 60 million users trust this partitioning tool, which has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Capterra.

Boost your computer's performance while making it more secure with a lifetime subscription to EaseUS Partition Master. It's on sale right now for $49.99 or 28% off.