Palo Alto Networks announces Prisma for cloud security

Palo Alto Networks on Wednesday announced a new, comprehensive cloud security suite called Prisma, designed to consistently govern access, protect data and secure applications.

With Prisma, organizations can securely connect office branches and mobile users to the cloud, allow for SaaS adoption with a cloud access security broker, and improve security across multi-cloud deployments. The security suite already has around 9,000 enterprise customers, which Palo Alto says makes it the largest cloud security business in the world.

"We provide customers with complete visibility as well as recommended configurations across their entire cloud environment to ensure a strong security posture from the start and consistently prevent attacks," Palo Alto's chief product officer Lee Klarich said in a statement.

Securing the cloud is currently a major focus for the cybersecurity firm, along with securing the enterprise and providing security through its Application Framework. Over the past year, Palo Alto built up its cloud security capabilities with the acquisition of the cloud security startup RedLock, as well as the purchase of Evident.io.

Here's how Palo Alto describes the four components of Prisma:



● Prisma Access secures access to the cloud for branch offices and mobile users anywhere in the world with a scalable, cloud-native architecture. It will soon run on Google Cloud Platform, extending the service to more than 100 locations for a faster and more localized experience. It features a streamlined cloud management UI for rapid onboarding of branches and users. It also features capabilities specifically designed for service providers to enable the rapid provisioning of secure outbound internet connectivity for their customers.

● Prisma Public Cloud provides continuous visibility, security, and compliance monitoring across public multi-cloud deployments. It leverages machine learning to correlate data and assess risk across the cloud environment.

● Prisma SaaS is a multi-mode cloud access security broker (CASB) service that safely enables SaaS application adoption. It provides advanced capabilities in risk discovery, adaptive access control, data loss prevention, compliance assurance, data governance, user behavior monitoring, and advanced threat prevention.

● VM-Series is the virtualized form factor of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall that can be deployed in private and public cloud computing environments, including Amazon Web Services, GCP, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud,

Alibaba Cloud, and VMware NSX. The VM-Series is also enhanced through infrastructure-as-code automation for deployment and configuration, which reduces complexity for customers.