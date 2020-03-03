Salesforce expands Trailhead Live to mobile, adds chat

Image: Salesforce

Salesforce has used its Sydney World Tour to announce updated features to its learning platform, Trailhead.

After launching a redesigned Salesforce Mobile App and a learning app called Trailhead GO in November, the company has expanded the availability of Trailhead Live to mobile.

Salesforce touts Trailhead Live as a "reinvented classroom for the digital world that provides learners with live-streamed and on-demand, expert-led videos". It believes access to the Live element further reduces barriers to learning.

"With the launch of Trailhead GO … we opened a world of opportunity for anyone with access to an iPhone or iPad to learn in-demand skills and supercharge their career trajectory," the company said.

Trailhead GO boasts over 700 modules covering tech, business, and soft skills.

"One of the biggest advantages of Trailhead GO is that learning never has to stop. In line at the grocery store, on public transit, at your kid's soccer game, whenever you have 5 minutes to spare," Salesforce said.

At the same time, Salesforce has added a discussions feature to Trailhead Live, which it describes as expert-led Q&A and live chat, as part of live broadcasts.

"With Discussions, viewers can ask experts direct questions on anything -- from needing help on a certain module to diving into a broader concept to learning certification study tips -- and get the answers they need during a live session," Salesforce explained.

"Plus, viewers can upvote other Trailblazers' questions, ensuring the most sought after questions get answered."

Trailhead has now clocked up 2 million users.

Salesforce Sydney World Tour was meant to be held on 4 March 2020 at the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre -- ICC. Due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the company has moved the event to online-only.

