'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
In case you missed it, Samsung hosted its annual Samsung Unpacked and dropped its newest flagship phone: The Samsung Galaxy S23. The line includes the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, the larger 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+, and the premium 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here's the scoop on how you can pre-order one, where the best deals are, and how long you have until they're done and dusted.
More: Best Galaxy S23 features you should know
Pre-orders are underway right now, and you can add the Galaxy S23 models to your cart at Samsung's website, third-party retailers, and from carriers. However, you will have to wait until February 17 before they start shipping. You can also head over to a Samsung store near you to pick it up in person the same day they begin shipping.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 will start at $799 for the 128GB base model. For those that prefer the larger S23+, it begins at $999 for the 256GB model. And the premium flagship, S23 Ultra with 256GB, will set you back $1,199.
Right now, you can shop the new Galaxy S23 series directly from Samsung and major carriers including Verizon and AT&T. As retailers announce more deals, we'll be adding them to this list, so be sure to check back throughout the day.
It should come as no surprise that Samsung is offering some deals already on the S23 family. Those who pre-order before Feb. 16 on Samsung's site are eligible for a free storage upgrade and up to a $100 Samsung credit.
You'll also get the option to add the Samsung SmartThings Station, plus the popular S-View, cover for $79 -- an extra $50 in savings.
If you're a part of the Verizon family, there's great news. The company is offering a solid trade-in similar to Samsung's where your old model can score you up to $800 off. If you're swapping carriers, you can get $200 to cover the fees, so you can save up to $1,000 to swap to Verizon and trade in your device. Payments are spread across your bill over the course of 36 months, so you'll save in the long run with your plan.
T-Mobile subscribers will greatly benefit from the deals available to them from the mobile provider. For those using the Magenta Max plan and who meet the qualifications, you can score a $1,000 credit for the Samsung Galaxy S23+. For those on any plan, you'll be able to save up to $500. For the S23, you can score $800 off with the Magenta MAX or Business Unlimited Ultimate accounts, and 50% savings ($400 off) with any plan.
In addition, Business customers can get a free S23+ or up to $1,000 the S23 when they swap to the Un-Carrier.
Another popular carrier, AT&T will be offering a great deal on all S23 models. Starting Feb. 1, you can trade in an eligible smartphone to save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The deal applies to the Ultra model, too, so you can have the flagship device in-hand for a lower price (or even for free, if you qualify for the right offers). AT&T is also bundling a free storage upgrade, bumping 128GB models to 256GB, 256GB to 512GB, and so on, for free.
The Samsung Galaxy 23 models are available unlocked from the retailer, so you can score them and get them delivered to your door Feb. 17. Score a $50 gift card with the S23 while the Plus offers a free $100 card.
Like Amazon, Best Buy is offering a free $50 gift card with the purchase of the S23 and goes up to a $100 card with the purchase of the Ultra. These devices also come unlocked so you can take them to any carrier.