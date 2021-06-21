Samsung will preview its plans for the smartwatch during a virtual MWC event on June 28

(Image: Corinne Reichert/ZDNet)

Samsung usually makes a big splash at Mobile World Congress, unveiling new products and services. Last year, MWC was canceled due to the pandemic, but 2021 is a new year, and Samsung is holding a virtual MWC event on June 28.

The live-streamed event will start at 10:15 am PT/1:15 pm ET on June 28, and will be streamed on Samsung's YouTube channel, as well as the official MWC website.

ZDNet Recommends The best GPS sports watches Here's a look at the best, most advanced fitness trackers for runners, athletes, and pros. Read More

The name of the event gives away what Samsung plans on talking about during the press conference: Galaxy Ecosystem, New Watch Experience, Mobile Security.

Google and Samsung recently announced that Wear OS, Google's wearable operating system, and Tizen OS, Samsung's wearable OS, were joining forces to create a new, more robust wearable offering from the Android maker. This will likely be the first look at the new OS we'll get, and hopefully, some hardware will follow shortly after.

According to Samsung's press release announcing the event, the company plans on "unveiling its vision for the future of smartwatches" that will "deliver a new era of smartwatch experience."

Sounds great, however, Google's track record with WearOS isn't all that impressive. Currently called "Wear," it'll be interesting to see which features of the respective operating systems are kept.

Also on the agenda for the event are improvements for mobile security, presumably Samsung's Knox offering that is used on its Galaxy phones.

Samsung's Galaxy Ecosystem, which consists of everything from smartwatches and smartphones to computers and tablets, will also be a topic of discussion during the event. Hopefully Samsung is working on adding more features to make it easier to share content between your various Samsung devices, similar to Apple's Continuity feature that makes it easy to open links, emails, or share content between a Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch when they're near one another.

We'll have full coverage of the Samsung event on June 28. In the meantime, what are you hoping to see from the Google/Samsung Wear mashup? Let us know in the comments below.