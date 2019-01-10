Samsung's Galaxy S10 unveiling is Feb. 20 and all it has to do is save the smartphone industry

Samsung

The demand hurdles and expectations that Samsung's Galaxy 10 launch will have to clear may border on absurd to with heavy dose of impossible. The mission: Save the smartphone sector and give us something interesting.

When Apple and Samsung both issue revenue warnings for their upcoming results citing China and a broader demand slowdown it's obvious that the Galaxy S10 launch is going to have some pressure applied.

And with CES 2019 (CNET coverage) likely to end with a thud, dud and some FUD all eyes will be on Samsung holding court in San Francisco.

Simply put, this foldable demo-phone-what-is-it thing better be good. We'll find out soon enough given that Samsung tweeted that its Unpacked event would happen February 20. Mirae Asset Daewoo analyst Wonjae Park noted that Samsung's fourth quarter was torpedoed by the chip unit, but "we think sales of the Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, and low/mid-end models were all weaker than anticipated."

Consider the current state of the smartphone industry:

When you add it up Samsung's challenge is giving us a reason not to hit the snooze bar on the smartphone industry until Apple's iPhone launch or when this 5G goes from vaporware to reality.

Naturally, Samsung has a few more challenges with the Galaxy S10 launch. Here are a few:

Balancing the Galaxy S10 launch, teasing a foldable phone, 5G devices and the Note 10. Samsung hinted at a foldable screen device, but can it tease such a development and expect anyone to want a Galaxy S10. What about waiting for the Note 10? What about waiting for 5G capability not faux 5GE or whatever the wireless carrier marketing people are pitching? There are more reasons for a tech buyer to stall than ever.

