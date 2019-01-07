CES 2019: Samsung announces 5G smartphone sneak peek

Samsung CEO HS Kim has confirmed that the Korean tech giant will be releasing a 5G smartphone to the market this year, and is providing a sneak peek of the device during CES 2019 in Las Vegas this week.

Sprint had revealed earlier on Monday that it would be carrying Samsung's 5G smartphone to launch in summer 2019.

Also: CES 2019: Are these newly launched '5G' services truly 5G wireless?

Using the Samsung press conference on Monday afternoon to outline the tech giant's end to end solution across the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI), Kim said Samsung is continuing to invest in R&D and has registered the largest number of essential patents.

From chips and devices to networking equipment, Kim said 5G is "here and now" thanks to Samsung's leadership.

"Our experience and effort have compelled commercialisation of 5G forward. In the US we're helping major carriers roll out 5G," Kim said, pointing to Verizon's live home 5G service in Houston and Sacramento.

Samsung is additionally running 5G trials with carriers across Europe and Asia, the chief executive said.

In addition to 5G, Kim called AI "integral to our vision of the future".

Samsung said its semiconductor team will help bring processing to the edge, closer to where the device is. This will involve producing on-device AI via more advanced AI chips and memory solutions so that users can still leverage AI even without connecting to the cloud or even without an internet connection.

Samsung added that its Auto Exynos V9, announced last week, has seen interest from multiple car companies.

Samsung also used CES 2019 to unveil a 219-inch version of its modular MicroLED display called The Wall, as well as a 98-inch 8K QLED TV, an Amazon Prime content partnership, AI TV remotes with Bixby integration, and updates to its Family Hub smart home helper with Bixby.

See: AT&T 5G: Behind the scenes in Texas as the new mobile network goes live

Across PCs, Samsung unveiled the Notebook 9 Pro and Notebook 9 Pen, the Notebook Odyssey for gamers with Nvidia Geforce RTX, and the Samsung Space Monitor.

Samsung also showed off its new connected front-load washers and dryers that provide smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete; use Bixby to start loads; and leverage AI to provide tips such as when to clean out a dryer.

Lastly, Samsung's 2019 Digital Cockpit for vehicles was demonstrated, which will allow users to control their car via their home, such as checking fuel levels and setting a car's climate prior to getting into the car. It also provides a "safer driving experience", according to Samsung, including to alert drivers about moving objects and traffic conditions or incidents ahead.

"It can even check for empty parking spaces at the mall you're heading to ... constantly receiving and analysing information from the world ahead," Samsung said.

According to Samsung, this will only improve as 5G arrives.

Samsung's final major announcement for CES 2019 was a series of robotic-based platforms that can be applied across multiple use cases: Samsung Bot Care for health; Samsung Bot Air for pollution detection and air purification; Samsung Bot Retail for shopping; and Samsung Gems for walking, mobility, and athlete training.

