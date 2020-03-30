Smart display deal: Amazon Echo Show 8 two-pack is $60 off at Best Buy

Amazon's Echo Show 8 recently made our list of the best smart displays available to buy right now. These devices are especially worth trying during the COVID-19 pandemic -- a time when many of us are self distancing or self quarantining to help flatten the curve. You can use the Echo Show 8 to keep in touch with friends and family, all without ever leaving your home.

To be clear, this is the latest version of Amazon's Echo Show. It checks just about every box you'd want for a smart display. It has the Alexa assistant built-in, of course, so it works with smart home devices like the Ring Video Doorbell. It also has an 8-inch HD screen with 1280 x 800-pixel resolution, a 1MP front-facing video camera, and a built-in stereo sound with two 2-inch speakers.

If you want to use the Echo Show 8 to check in with your loved ones during this insane time, they'll be able to answer your incoming call on any Echo or through the Amazon Alexa app. Easy. Visit Amazon support here if you need more info on how.