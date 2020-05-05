Splunk forges integration pact with Google Cloud

Splunk said on Tuesday that it has formed a new alliance with Google Cloud that will expand the availability of Splunk Cloud to Google's infrastructure.

With Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud, the companies intend to roll out native integrations with Google's Anthos, Cloud Security Command Center, and Stackdriver, enabling customers to share data between applications and draw insights from data sets pulled from hybrid, multicloud environments.

Key benefits of Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud also include the ability to visualize and monitor the performance of Google Cloud Services with Splunk's SignalFX cloud monitoring platform. Customers will also have the ability to orchestrate security infrastructure using Splunk Phantom Apps for Google Vault, G Suite, G Suite for Gmail, Safe Browsing, and Big Querry.

"Data is at the center of every business' digital transformation and we are proud to partner with Splunk to help organizations build data-driven, cloud-native strategies," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Businesses can now leverage Splunk's capabilities in data analytics for IT, security, user behavior and more, on Google Cloud's trusted and secure infrastructure."

The Splunk on Google Cloud offering expands on the company's existing partnership with Amazon Web Services, which integrates Splunk Cloud with a bevy of key AWS services.

Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud is currently in beta for early access customers, with general availability coming soon, Splunk said.

