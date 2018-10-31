 '

Think the iPhone is expensive? The iPad Pro has it beat

Apple's new iPad Pro redefines what expensive means for an iOS device, and paves the way for an even more expensive iPhone.

I'm glad that I'm not in the market for an iPad Pro, because chances are that just like when I buy a new MacBook Pro, I'd want the fully-loaded version. And I just took a look at the price of a top-spec 2nd-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and afterwards, I had to sit down with a cold flannel on my forehead.

Now you know that things are going to get expensive when the starting price for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999. That's for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only version.

It only takes a few clicks - upping the storage to 1TB and opting for the more versatile cellular option - to skyrocket that price to a heady $1,899.

But it doesn't end there.

AppleCare+ - which, far from being required, I always buy for peace-of-mind - adds another $129.

Then there's the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil, which pushes the price by another $129. Oh, and let's not forget the Smart Keyboard Folio, which is another $199.

That brings the total to a full-bodied $2,356.

The good news is that if you have a tablet that's eligible for a trade-in, you can get a refund of "up to $375," depending on device and condition (however, be aware that there are better ways of selling your old gear).

For a 12.9-inch device, that's a serious price tag.

For a few dollars more I could buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro. For a few hundred dollars more I could buy a 15-inch MacBook Pro. For quite a few hundred dollars less I could buy a new 13-inch MacBook Air.

I've written before about how I firmly believe that a $2,000 iPhone is inevitable, and this only makes me more confident of that prediction.

