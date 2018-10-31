Think the iPhone is expensive? The iPad Pro has it beat

I'm glad that I'm not in the market for an iPad Pro, because chances are that just like when I buy a new MacBook Pro, I'd want the fully-loaded version. And I just took a look at the price of a top-spec 2nd-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and afterwards, I had to sit down with a cold flannel on my forehead.
Now you know that things are going to get expensive when the starting price for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999. That's for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only version.
It only takes a few clicks - upping the storage to 1TB and opting for the more versatile cellular option - to skyrocket that price to a heady $1,899.
But it doesn't end there.
AppleCare+ - which, far from being required, I always buy for peace-of-mind - adds another $129.
Then there's the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil, which pushes the price by another $129. Oh, and let's not forget the Smart Keyboard Folio, which is another $199.
That brings the total to a full-bodied $2,356.
The good news is that if you have a tablet that's eligible for a trade-in, you can get a refund of "up to $375," depending on device and condition (however, be aware that there are better ways of selling your old gear).
For a 12.9-inch device, that's a serious price tag.
For a few dollars more I could buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro. For a few hundred dollars more I could buy a 15-inch MacBook Pro. For quite a few hundred dollars less I could buy a new 13-inch MacBook Air.
I've written before about how I firmly believe that a $2,000 iPhone is inevitable, and this only makes me more confident of that prediction.
