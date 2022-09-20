/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home

Amazon's ready to announce a bunch of devices on Sept. 28

The online retail giant typically announces new hardware and services as we head into the holiday shopping season.
jason-cipriani
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
Amazon logo on building
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Amazon just sent members of the press invitations to attend a virtual event where the company will announce new hardware, features, and services. The invite-only stream will take place on Sept. 28, the same day as last year's fall Amazon announcements

ZDNET Recommends

The invite alluded to various categories of announcement types, though no specific products were mentioned. 

However, with Amazon having already announced the refreshed Kindle e-reader earlier this month, we can reasonably assume that a new base model Kindle is out of the question. A new Kindle Oasis with USB-C, however, is long overdue. 

Based on similar events in years past, we can expect Amazon to announce more Echo devices, improvements to Alexa, perhaps including new home security services, maybe some new Ring devices -- did that autonomous Ring drone ever take off? -- and maybe a full launch of the dog-like robot Astro.

Also: Ring security camera and doorbell are on sale in time for Halloween

A few years ago, Amazon used a similar event to announce a microwave equipped with Alexa, and a clock that interacted with timers you set via Alexa

Really, there's no telling what Amazon will and won't announce during the event. What are you hoping to see announced? 

See also

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Don't know which Kindle reader is right for you? We break it down
Close-up of a Kindle Paperwhite stacked on top of some books. The screen shows the cover for John Green's book, The Fault in Our Stars

Don't know which Kindle reader is right for you? We break it down

The new Amazon Kindle is smaller, cheaper and comes with USB-C charging
New-kindle

The new Amazon Kindle is smaller, cheaper and comes with USB-C charging

You can snap up an Amazon Kindle for as little as $14 in Woot's sale
11

You can snap up an Amazon Kindle for as little as $14 in Woot's sale