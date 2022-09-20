Amazon's ready to announce a bunch of devices on Sept. 28

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon just sent members of the press invitations to attend a virtual event where the company will announce new hardware, features, and services. The invite-only stream will take place on Sept. 28, the same day as last year's fall Amazon announcements.
The invite alluded to various categories of announcement types, though no specific products were mentioned.
However, with Amazon having already announced the refreshed Kindle e-reader earlier this month, we can reasonably assume that a new base model Kindle is out of the question. A new Kindle Oasis with USB-C, however, is long overdue.
Based on similar events in years past, we can expect Amazon to announce more Echo devices, improvements to Alexa, perhaps including new home security services, maybe some new Ring devices -- did that autonomous Ring drone ever take off? -- and maybe a full launch of the dog-like robot Astro.
A few years ago, Amazon used a similar event to announce a microwave equipped with Alexa, and a clock that interacted with timers you set via Alexa.
Really, there's no telling what Amazon will and won't announce during the event. What are you hoping to see announced?