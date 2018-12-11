2018's worst cryptocurrency scams, cyberattacks (in pictures)

In January, attackers stole roughly $400,000 in Stellar Lumen (XLM) coins.

In the same month, a software developer revealed the CoffeeMiner attack, a means to use public Wi-Fi networks to perform cryptojacking -- the covert mining of cryptocurrency without user consent.

Facebook decided to ban the advertising of ICOs, cryptocurrencies, and binary options on the social network due to the prevalent risk of scams and fraudulent schemes.

One of Japan's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coincheck, was hacked, while both BitConnect and Benebit pulled an exit scam.