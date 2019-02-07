Crowdfunding projects that left backers jilted at the altar

One of the most audacious projects ever put forth for the future of computing, the Neptune Suite began with the Hub, an Android-based smart cuff that included the brains of the family of devices. Using a 60GHz wireless standard that has evolved into 802.11ay, apps and data on the phone could be accessed via a battery-touchscreen combo that acted as a smartphone or a larger such device that acted as a tablet. The tablet, of course, would also dock into a keyboard to approximate a laptop, which, again, all used the processing on the watch. Even the earbuds were placed into service as a charging cable that could be used to power one device from another. The suite raised over $1 million in 2015 when it promised to run on the now archaic Android Lollipop, but has still not shipped. Neptune says it is still committed to it seeing the light of day.