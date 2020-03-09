Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple Mac Pro, HP Elite Dragonfly, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

The £109 (inc. VAT) Nokia 800 Tough is a rugged feature phone, with an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Field-based workers might relish the solidity, but it's a pain to use the keypad for tasks where voice isn't viable, and it's hard to see much more than just text on the screen. It's certainly not the kind of handset on which field service workers can check their work schedule. Battery life is probably the Nokia 800 Tough's saving grace, but a well-protected Android smartphone and a vehicle charger might be a better option for most field workers.

