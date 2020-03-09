Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple Mac Pro, HP Elite Dragonfly, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

This laptop has some compelling plus points, including a solid metal chassis and a minimal-bezel IPS screen with an effective blue-light filter. Users of compatible Huawei and Honor smartphones may appreciate the screen-sharing and file-transfer capabilities. Fast charging is also welcome. However, battery life could be better, more flexibility on storage capacity would be good, there's rather too much speaker distortion at high volume, and the view from the pop-up camera in the keyboard isn't optimal.
SEE: Huawei MateBook D 15 (2020) review: Stylish and solid, but battery life disappoints
