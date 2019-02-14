Old flames: Products that keep the retro fires burning

See it now: Nokia phones on Amazon

Once the global phone leader, Nokia fell on hard times as the iPhone and Android phones took over its market and eventually sold its phone business to Microsoft, which eventually wrote it off. But now, the Android-based Nokia phones that many wished for are a reality thanks to HMD, a licensee of the brand staffed by former Nokians. The brand still ranks as the leading provider of feature phones and is now making a big push into North America. It's even developing an augmented reality version of the Snake game that dominated mobile games in an era before the scourges of in-app ads and purchases.

