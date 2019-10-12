Smartish cases for Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Five affordable styles with wallet and grip enhancement

Windows tablets through the ages: The good, the bad and the ugly, in pictures
A tour through some of most popular - and most unusual - Windows devices of the last two decades, from Tablet PCs to the Surface Duo.
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro, see our full review, is an expensive phone and warrants some level of protection. Smartish launched its iPhone 11 Pro collection and sent along four of its five options currently available.
Available case options range from $11.99 to $29.99, which is some of the lowest price range we have seen for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. There are two wallet case options, two focused on enhancing your ability to grip your iPhone, and one case for carrying your iPhone in crossbody fashion.
Smartish sent along the Dancing Queen, Kung Fu Grip, Wallet Slayer Vol. 1, and Wallet Slayer Vol 2 cases to test out with the iPhone 11 Pro.
Wallet cases are popular today as people tend to load up their iPhones with Apple Wallet and more, but there is still a need to carry an ID and other cards to replace a wallet or purse.
The Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 is priced $10 more than the Vol. 1 case with a retail price of $24.99. It offers the ability to carry up to three cards on the back of your iPhone while also being able to prop up your iPhone with one of those cards positioned into a slot above the card pocket.
There are four color options for the Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 case, including Black Tie Affair, Blues on the Green, Purple Reign, and Flavor of the Month.
There are raised buttons for the volume controls and right side button with an opening provided for the ringer switch.
There is an ample opening for the three cameras, with the card slot positioned below this opening. There is a raised ridge around the camera opening to help protect the lenses.
The back has a textured feel to it in order to improve your grip. There are air gaps around the corners to help protect the phone from drop and bumps.
The Flavor of the Month color is primarily blue with a floral back pattern. The front of the case is raised above the display so that the screen is protected if you place it down on a surface.
There is textured material on the back of the Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 to help you hold onto your iPhone 11 Pro.
The Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 case doesn't have texture like the Vol. 2 case, but still supports three cards, air pocket corners, and wireless charging compatibility.
There is an ample opening for the cameras with raised back to protect the lenses from impact.
This inside view of the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 clearly shows the design with gaps to help absorb shock from dropping the phone.
This inside view of the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 shows how the interior is designed to help absorb and dissipate shock from drops. It also shows the inside of the three wallet slot with the mechanism to keep the cards secure in the slot.
The Kung Fu Grip case is designed to provide a surface that is easy to hold onto. Wireless charging and Apple Pay work perfectly with this case while protective air pockets in the case help protect it from drops.
There is very little bulk added by this case and it feels good in the hand.
The sides of the Kung Fu Grip case help you hold onto your phone while there are raised buttons for volume control.
The Kung Fu Grip case is only priced at $11.99, but is made with good quality materials and a design that fits well on the iPhone 11 Pro.
While this isn't personally a case for me, the Dancing Queen provides the ability to carry five cards for $29.99.
You can connect a strap for crossbody wear or attach the removable wristlet for easy carry.
The bottom openings of the case, along with the two bottom loops is shown here.
While the PopSocket attachment is very popular, some people want to use something a bit flatter. The $9.99 Prop Tart attachment attaches via tape and then slides up to reveal a finger opening and kickstand in one device.
Prop Tarts are available in Black Tie Affair, Red Rover, Blues on the Green, and Purple Reign.
Smartish is known for offering low cost cases for smartphones with elements of customization and recently launched five new styles for the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
