Top 10 Google Chrome plugins for 2020 -- in pictures

I don't know how I would manage without LastPass as my password manager. It's on every device I own, and thanks to extensions, built into the browsers I use. After years of flitting from one password manager to another, I finally found the one that worked for me.

The extension not only gives me access to my passwords, but also simplifies tasks such as creating new strong passwords, and keeping an eye on compromised passwords.

If you're not using a password manager -- and you really should be! -- then I suggest you take LastPass for a spin. Highly recommended.

