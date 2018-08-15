The 9 ugliest gadgets ever made

Hardware
This is to aesthetics what the police baton is to gastrointestinal surgery. My eyes hurt just writing about it.
Photo by: Getty Images
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
The Shaker family wants its salt dispenser back. It's like a student's submission to CostPlus. A law student's submission.
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
Sir, that device stuck on your belt looks like an electronic name tag stuck on a dog's collar. It's like a piece fell off your answering machine and got stuck on your hip. Talking of which.
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
Did they all have to resemble something put together from a kit? By a six-year-old.
Technology that changed us: The 1970s, from Pong to Apollo
Photo by: Norbert Schnitzler CC BY-SA 3.0
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
A large flying insect died on your ear, sir. It's entered rigor mortis. Have you no compassion? For those of us who have to look at it, that is.
Photo by: PIOTR CZYPIONKA, Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
You never wondered why people sneered at you and threw bread rolls when you wore these? You think it was just because you were spying on them? No! It was because you looked so perfectly vacuous.
Photo by: ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
Please don't even try explaining to me that this isn't a gadget. It's visually more putrid than Google Glass. Glassholes had an excuse. They were Glassholes. People with phone cases can do something about it.
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
Glassholes withdrew from the world relatively quickly. The Rifters are still around. No, you're not Robocop. You're a halfwit with a box strapped to his head.
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
And somewhere, the trash can cried: "AND YOU CALL ME UGLY?!" This looks like a trash can designed by someone who truly loathes trash cans. So, he didn't bother to leave it open at the top.
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
These are in reverse order of visual pain.
Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk
