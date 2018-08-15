The 9 ugliest gadgets ever made

1 of 9
1 of 9

These are in reverse order of visual pain.

Read More Read Less

9. Segway

This is to aesthetics what the police baton is to gastrointestinal surgery. My eyes hurt just writing about it.

Also: With Loomo, Segway takes robotics far from the home

Ugly, wacky, and weird gadgets: More resources

Caption by: Chris Matyszczyk

1 of 9

Related Topics:

Hardware After Hours PCs Servers Storage Networking
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries