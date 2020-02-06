Windows 10, cloud computing, programming languages, and more: ZDNet's research round-up

Let's start with global shipments of computing devices, which this year will reach 2.16 billion units – a 0.9% improvement on last year, predicts research from tech analyst firm Gartner, although last year also marked the lowest shipments in almost ten years. The main driver of Gartner's forecast is the mobile phone market, which analysts believe is set to grow by 1.7% in 2020. Yet PC shipments are about to go through yet more hard times, as sales will decline through 2020 and beyond.

