'Tis the season for gift shopping, but that doesn't need to mean excessive spending. If you're already in the holiday spirit and ready to listen to some holiday music without being judged by those around you, there's no need to wait until Cyber Monday to save big on Apple's AirPods.
These days, active noise-canceling earbuds like AirPods are a necessity as much as an accessory. Between their iconic look and unparalleled sound quality, they're bound to be at the top of your wishlist. (You may also consider AirPods Pro alternatives like Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro.) While Apple's AirPods models are usually pricey, retailers are usually swayed by the holiday spirit and gift you a little discount. We've scoured the net to find the deals still available so you don't have to.
Also: iPads and more: The best Cyber Monday deals still available on Apple products
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest AirPods deals worth checking out:
Below are the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals we could find. Farther down the page, you'll find amazing deals separated out by big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Apple's first Pro generation of true wireless earbuds are already a classic. With active noise cancellation (ANC) and comfortable silicone tips, you can customize them to better fit your ears and lock in wherever and whenever. And they work seamlessly with other Apple products, such as Mac computers and iPhones.
Apple's third generation of its original true-wireless earbuds are in high demand. These Geek Squad-certified refurbished buds come with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, and you get 6 hours of listening with just one charge. Plus, you also get four months free of Apple Music.
Not only do the AirPods Max seem to be a streetwear statement this fall, but they're equipped with the hot ANC feature. With a built-in microphone, you can still make hands-free calls even though these are headphones, not earbuds. The AirPods Max also have up to 20 hours of battery, so you can take them from work to working out and anywhere in between with a single charge.
Our latest finds for AirPods deals on Amazon are linked right at the top of this article, but don't forget about Apple's solid-quality brand Beats. Here are some pretty sweet Beats deals on Amazon you should take advantage of while you can.
Walmart still has a pretty sweet deal going for the AirPods Max.
Here are some other AirPods and Apple Beats Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Best Buy.
We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, we picked these as the best Cyber Monday deals we could find for products we would all enjoy.
Black Friday follows the Thursday of Thanksgiving. This year, it was on Friday, Nov. 25.
