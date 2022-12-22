'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Dell's holiday deals have been off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, has savings of more than $1,500. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals.
Less expensive models, like the Inspiron and the XPS, are priced hundreds of dollars lower than their usual prices. There's a wide range of what you can expect with a Dell product, be it a touchscreen laptop that rotates 360 degrees, a gaming laptop, or a 27-inch all-in-one PC.
Dell's holiday deals encompass many of its products, with prices as low as $600. If you're shopping for yourself, a student, a gamer, or your entire family, there's a deal that'll fit your budget and your needs.
Save over $1,500 on the small yet powerful business laptop that has built-in AI to help your productivity. The laptop has a bright interface, with ComfortView Plus to minimize eye strain, intelligent audio with better audio quality and less background noise, and ExpressConnect so that you access the strongest point in the office and maximize your bandwidth. ExpressResponse ensures that your most important apps open faster and perform better and ExpressSign-In means that you can start working more quickly. This laptop is all about efficiency.
This sleek desktop has a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a 1TB hard drive for maximum performance. The desktop was designed with thermal efficiency in mind, so that even the most taxing programs run coolly. The high-RPM fans have max speeds of 5,000 RPM, so they can run slower and more quietly to avoid disturbing you as you work. If you're a photographer, graphic designer, or creator of any sort, this machine can help your creativity come to life more quickly.
This 15-inch workstation has a screen that almost disappears into the edges of the display. It packs a punch with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 and Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics. If you're a rewards member, your price could be even lower because you could get up to $69 back in rewards. This workstation has a Windows 10 Pro operating system, with a Windows 11 Pro license included, a 512 GB hard drive, and 32 GB memory.
It can handle multiple programs at once. You can add the latest Microsoft Office and security software to your purchase too, at a discounted rate. The coolest feature about this machine has to be the AI and VR capabilities it has through Dell Optimizer, a built-in platform that learns how you work and adapts accordingly.
For higher savings, meet Dell's most powerful mobile workstation that also incorporates AI. The 11 Gen Intel Core i7 processor pairs well with the Windows 11 Pro operating system. This workstation is perfect for creators who want to bring their ideas to life with professional graphics. Any aspiring architects or professionals who need to use 3D CAD will use this mobile workstation or the other Precision model consistently.
Some great features of the Dell Optimizer for Precision include intelligent audio, with high-quality sound, analytics, and express sign-in with a proximity sensor. When you walk away, the Precision will automatically lock; when you come closer to the workstation, it'll log you in automatically through the IR camera and Windows Hello.
The Inspiron is more affordable than the Precision line, and it's still fast enough to help you complete your tasks. The keyboard has a numeric keypad and larger keycaps, and the laptop itself was designed for ergonomic use with a lift hinge that elevates the keyboard to an ergonomic angle. If you're concerned about harmful blue light emissions, the ComfortView software included with the machine lowers blue light emissions for eye comfort.
The Inspiron 15 incorporates post-consumer recycled plastics in its design and all painted parts use waterborne paint with low VOC or Volatile Organic Compounds. All in all, this is a sustainable, stylish investment, with a battery that can recharge up to 80% in 60 minutes.
The Alienware x17 is Dell's thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop. The graphics are powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX chip and the hard drive offers 2 TB. All of this makes for a fast machine that comes standard with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz and carries a 360Hz optional display. The mechanical laptop keyboard gives gamers an edge, and it can be upgraded to an optional German-engineered stainless-steel mechanical keyboard.
The touchscreen display on the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop is stunning, almost disappearing into the corners of the screen. The 13.4-inch display encompasses a large 16:10 screen for a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio -- you'll get more viewing space than ever. Built-in Eyesafe technology reduces blue light and you'll get up to 13 hours of play or work time. The most impressive aspects of this laptop are the 12 Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the 512 GB hard drive, and the 16 GB memory. You get plenty of storage space and processing power.
The Vostro Small Form Factor has relatively compact dimensions, at 11.42 inches in height, 3.65 in width, and 11.35 in depth, but can act as a powerful organizing desktop. Security is top priority with this machine -- it contains a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 commercial-grade security chip on the motherboard that creates and stores passwords, keeping your data safe. The Vostro Small Form Factor has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, an Intel UHD Graphics 770 graphics card, and a 512 GB hard drive.
The Vostro 3420 laptop is a relatively inexpensive 14-inch laptop with Dell ComfortView, an 11 Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and a 256 GB hard drive. ComfortView software tech ensures less harmful blue light emissions so that you can work on your laptop with less eyestrain. If you spill something on your keyboard, don't worry about it -- it's spillproof. For students with little time to spare who forgot to charge their laptops, the ExpressCharge feature charges the laptop up to 80% in an hour. Security is also a consideration on this laptop: it comes with a commercial-grade security chip that protects your data.
