'Tis the season for gift shopping, but that doesn't need to mean excessive spending. If you're already in the holiday spirit and ready to listen to some holiday music without being judged by those around you, there's no need to wait until Cyber Monday to save big on Apple's AirPods.

These days, active noise-canceling earbuds like AirPods are a necessity as much as an accessory. Between their iconic look and unparalleled sound quality, they're bound to be at the top of your wishlist. (You may also consider AirPods Pro alternatives like Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro.) While Apple's AirPods models are usually pricey, retailers are usually swayed by the holiday spirit and gift you a little discount. We've scoured the net to find those deals so you don't have to.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation) for $200 Save $50 CNET Current price: $200

Apple's first Pro generation of true wireless earbuds are already a classic. With active noise cancellation (ANC) and comfortable silicone tips, you can customize them to better fit your ears and lock in wherever and whenever. And they work seamlessly with other Apple products, such as Mac computers and iPhones.

Certified Refurbished AirPods (3rd generation) for $127 Save $52 Best Buy Current price: $127

Apple's third generation of its original true-wireless earbuds are in high demand. These Geek Squad-certified refurbished buds come with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, and you get 6 hours of listening with just one charge. Plus, the buds are easy to set up with your other Apple devices, making them a convenient addition to your Apple family.

Apple AirPods Max for $449 Save $100 Amazon Current price: $449

Not only do the AirPods Max seem to be a streetwear statement this fall, but they're equipped with the hot ANC feature. With a built-in microphone, you can still make hands-free calls even though these are headphones, not earbuds. The AirPods Max also have up to 20 hours of battery, so you can take them from work to working out and anywhere in between with a single charge.

Amazon early Cyber Monday AirPods deals

Our latest finds for AirPods deals on Amazon are linked right at the top of this article, but don't forget about Apple's solid-quality brand Beats. Here are some pretty sweet Beats deals on Amazon you should take advantage of while you can.

Walmart early Cyber Monday AirPods deals

I suspect Walmart will ramp up its AirPods sales again for Cyber Monday, but for right now it has a pretty sweet deal on the AirPods Max.

Best Buy early Cyber Monday AirPods deals

Here are some other AirPods and Apple Beats early Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Best Buy.

How did we choose these early Cyber Monday AirPods deals? We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, we picked these as the best early Cyber Monday deals we could find for products we would all enjoy.

