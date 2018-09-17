Apple's first iPhone XS ad is a grand illusion, or is it a deception?

Now you don't see it. Now you don't see it. (Image: Apple/YouTube screenshot)

I watched it once. I watched it twice.

I enlarged the screen on my laptop. And then, during a rousing NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was on my relatively big LG TV screen.

I was entertained, of course.

Also: iPhone XS: A cheat sheet for professionals TechRepublic

The music was sultry, the phones looked gorgeous. Apple was playing with illusion as you initially think the phones are the same size, then they're magically not.

Somehow, though, I felt an odd feeling just below my throat. This was Apple's first ad for the iPhone XS and the XS Max, and I couldn't see the most iconic element.

No, not the Apple logo. That's just a signature these days.

What bothered me is that I couldn't see the notch. Both the XS and the XS Max still have it.

Also: iOS 12: Release date, new features, and hidden features CNET

The camera-housing element, initially decried as being the ugliest thing Apple had created since, oh, its pursuit of the man who found an iPhone 4 prototype in a bar, was being artfully concealed.

When iPhone X launched, Apple boasted that it was "all screen." It was, just as much as Congress is all work and no play, indecision, venality, and cynicism.



With this iPhone XS ad, both the screens on the phones have a lovely image that happens to include darkness over the notch area.

This is to create the illusion -- again -- that these phones really do have a gloriously full screen.

But they don't. And it really is OK.

Customers of the X really haven't complained about the notch.

Also: Why do people want a new iPhone? This research gives a fascinating clue

Instead, Android manufacturers have busily copied it in the hope that at least some phone users will think their notch is better than Apple's.

So, please, Apple, don't be shy about your pimple. It's a beauty spot.

MORE FROM THE IPHONE XS EVENT: