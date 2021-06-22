Best Amazon Prime Day 2021: Home office furniture and accessory deals

A consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is that working from home, either permanently or as part of a flexible model, is now far more common than pre-pandemic requirements for employees to be in the office most of the time.

Businesses that are now adopting hybrid working models have changed, but so has the purpose of our homes. With the line between home life and work now blurred, a home office is no longer seen as a luxury, but rather a necessity.

Now is the time to make sure you have a home office space that is as comfortable as possible -- whether this is a full set-up in a dedicated room or a budget-friendly corner with a few select space-saving items.

To help you kit out your home office and take advantage of Amazon Prime Day bargains, we have compiled a list of the top deals during the event, ranging from computer desks to cushions, chairs, and VoIP equipment to improve video and audio quality for your remote meetings.

Victor Tech standing desks 20% off all models If sitting at a home office desk all day is difficult, or you simply prefer to stand, you might want to take advantage of a discount this Prime Day for Victor Tech standing desks. These modern, minimalist desks, available in 3 - 4 ft. options, have quiet motor functions that allow users to adjust their height at the push of a button. In order to take advantage of a 20% discount, use the code 2021PRIMEDAY. View Now at Amazon

Proscenic A8 Air Purifier $64 off An office accessory on sale over Prime Day, and perhaps of interest most to smokers and pet owners, is the Proscenic A8 Smart Air Purifier. This air purifier can be controlled via your smartphone and is able to filter and clean the air in a room up to 430 sq. ft., circulating air fully three times per hour. An extra $20 off is applied at checkout with a coupon available at the link. $74 at Amazon

AndaSeat Kaiser 2 gaming chair $120 off If you're going to be working from home permanently, or your employer has adopted a flexible model allowing you to work both remotely and from the office, now may be the time to invest in a comfortable office chair. While marketed as best for gaming, the AndaSeat Kaiser 2 is a premium chair also suitable for long sessions at your home office desk, sporting high-density foam and spine support, a headrest, a carbon frame, and a covering with a leather feel. The tilt mechanism and cushioning can be adjusted for comfort. $379 at Amazon

Aura Carver digital picture frame $30 off Home offices don't have to be boring or devoid of personal touches, and if you want a more modern alternative to the traditional picture frame on your desk, you could consider investing in a digital frame that allows you to upload multiple photos and cycle through them. Over the Amazon Prime Day event, you can pick up an Aura Carver for a discount. It's a 10.1-inch HD WiFi-enabled digital picture frame. $169 at Amazon

Ergonomic swivel office chair [expired] $45 off For those that want a minimalist but functional office chair, Amazon is offering $45 off a stylish office chair complete with adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and swivel functions. To save space, you can fold the back of the chair and tuck it under your desk. $74 at Amazon

ComfiLife footrest $5.39 off While it isn't the biggest discount on the planet, those who are working from home might like to pick up the ComfiLife footrest on Amazon over the Prime Day event. The product, designed with memory foam, is adjustable and can provide some relief from foot pain or discomfort if you're spending long hours at your desk. $21 at Amazon

Office chair mat $18 off Something simple but often forgotten, an office chair mat can be a valuable addition to your home office that stops your chair from damaging the floor or making too much noise. $21 at Amazon

Desk cable organizer $2 off Another product on Amazon, and already cheap in itself, is a useful cable tidy for your desk to keep wires out of the way while you're at work. The tidy can be stuck on the side of your desk or on a wall through its adhesive coating. $7 at Amazon

L-shaped computer desk $25 off If you are looking for a new desk for your home office this Prime Day, you could pick up this L-shaped computer desk, which has a fair discount over the shopping event. The 47-inch desk would suit a corner setup, especially if space is at a premium at home -- and it also includes storage shelves as a bonus. $94 at Amazon

Numenn 5-tier bookshelf $21 off If you find your home office is lacking in space, you can snap up a 5-tier modern bookshelf with finishes ranging from teak to black. The frame has been created from wood and metal and has an industrial feel. $85 at Amazon



