Best Apple AirPods deals available right now: January 2022

ZDNet

Apple makes some of the best wireless audio products on the market, with entries sitting comfortably on our best lists. But you probably don't need us to tell you exactly how popular AirPods are. From the original (and iconic) AirPods to the higher-end AirPods Pro, you'll find these wireless earbuds on the ears of pedestrians everywhere. And while the numerous models, especially the over-ear AirPods Max, can cost a lump sum, finding a cash-saving deal on any pair only requires a bit of web-searching and patience. Lucky for you, I've done the searching and have listed the very best deals on Apple's AirPods models below.

Pricing Summary

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $114.99 Save $15 Arguably the most iconic AirPods of Apple's arsenal, the second generation earbuds are not the newest on the market, but make for stellar audio accessories, especially for iPhone users. ZDNet's resident AirPods listener, Jason Cirpriani, reviewed the earbuds in 2019 and praised the enduring battery life, quick pairing via Apple's H1 chip, and overall ease of use. That said, a new and sealed box of these AirPods can be hard to come by. After some digging around, I found the best option at Target for $114.99 ($15 off). If you're a Best Buy Totaltech member, you can also buy the 2nd-gen AirPods for $114.99. More: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) full review

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $169 Save $10 The third generation AirPods is the latest addition to Apple's audio portfolio. That means it's equipped with the company's latest sound features like Spatial Audio -- previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro and Max, and a MagSafe compatible charging case. Where it falls short is the lack of noise cancellation, which may be a deal breaker for some. The $179 AirPods rock a much shorter stem design, putting it closer to the looks of the AirPods Pro than the second generation buds. That said, while this model of AirPods launched just months ago, there's always a deal to be had. The cheapest option right now (besides buying a used or refurbished model) is from Amazon for $169 ($10 off). More: Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) full review

Apple AirPods Pro for $197 Save $52 With active noise cancelation, superb audio quality that hits the right notes in the lows, mids, and highs, and seamless integration with iPhones, there's no surprise that the two-year-old AirPods Pro still sits atop ZDNet's best wireless earbuds of 2022 list. We found the AirPods Pro to have some of the best call quality and microphone among wireless earbuds, and the cushioned ear tips provide a snug fit no matter the ear shape and size. I've seen the AirPods Pro sell for as little as $169 during Black Friday but you can still save up to $52 with the Amazon offering below. More: Apple AirPods Pro full review

Apple AirPods Max for $459.99 Save $90 There was no bigger flex than when Apple revealed its premium over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, for $549. The price tag is hard to swallow, and ZDNet's Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow had the same idea when initially testing the headset. Shortly after, the two agreed that while expensive, the AirPods Max had the sound quality and performance to justify the ask. A key feature, Spatial Audio, even produces a surround sound experience similar to that of IMAX theaters. Apple didn't skimp on the hardware either, with a cool-to-the-touch stainless steel polish running from one earmuff to the other. You can snag a pair for a much more wallet-friendly price on Newegg, starting at $459.99 ($90 off). More: Jason Cipriani's AirPods Max review | Jason Perlow's AirPods Max review



Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.