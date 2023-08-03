'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Heading back to school? These are the best deals for students to save on tech
It's the time of year to trade your flip flops for backpacks and pool time for study time. Back-to-school season is upon us, and no matter what grade or level you're going into, students have to be prepared with the right tech.
And let's face it, school supplies can be expensive, especially if you're off to college. So ZDNET rounded up the best back-to-school deals across major retailers to help you save on the tech and gadgets you need for a successful school year. (You can also check out the best phone deals, and the best headphones deals right now.)
The best back-to-school deals
Study without distractions with these Sony noise-canceling headphones that are currently $100 off at Best Buy. They have up to 30 hours of battery life, as well as a built-in microphone so you can take a quick call.
Students need a printer for essays, notes, and other assignments, and this one is currently 24% off. It comes with up to two years of Original HP Ink, so you can save on buying expensive ink. Plus, you can print, scan and copy from your phone, even if you're not near the printer.
Apple's base model iPad is the perfect student companion, especially for those in college, and it's currently under $300. The base model offers 64GB, or you can opt for 256GB of storage if you need the space. It can be paired with Apple's Smart Keyboard and an Apple Pencil, converting it from a tablet to a 2-in-1 laptop to carry to class.
Graphic design or art students will need a quality tablet for drawing, and the Wacom One is a great option. It comes with Wacom's Pro Pen 2 that has tilt-recognition. Plus, you'll get trial software for you to experiment with, such as Adobe Fresco and Clip Studio Paint.
Need a graphing calculator? This calculator has everything students need for class and it's 27% off. It's fully loaded with several applications and functions for a variety of math classes and levels. Plus, the battery is rechargeable, so you can save money on batteries as well.
More back-to-school deals
What are the best student discounts?
Companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and more offer the best student discounts on devices and services. Students usually need to have an email address with a ".edu" at the end to access these deals.
What is the best laptop for students?
It really depends on the student and their grade level, but there are some common factors to consider when shopping for a school-specific laptop. You'll want something small and lightweight for easier commutes to and from school, as well as between individual classes.
You'll also want something with at least an 8-hour battery life to get through a typical school day without needing to plug in.
What are the best deals right now?
