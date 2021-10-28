Best tech gifts: Laptops, gaming, gadgets, and more

Beyond socks, shirts, and chocolates, there is a huge market for tech gifts that are fun to receive and can also be functional for work, entertainment purposes, or study.

Whether you're on the hunt for a laptop, tablet, or activity tracker for a loved one, or you are looking for interesting gadgets as stocking fillers and smaller presents, there is a huge variety of products on offer for the holiday season.

To see out our top recommendations for tech products, gadgets, and accessories over the holiday season, check out our guide below.

Buyer's Guide

Oculus Quest 2 headset For fans of VR Best Buy Now available for $299, the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most affordable virtual reality headsets on the market. There is now a thriving game ecosystem, ranging from horror titles -- such as the Resident Evil series -- to explorers and puzzles. However, you must have -- or open -- a Facebook account to use this hardware. Pros: Lightweight & comfortable

Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for mobile devices For mobile photography enthusiasts Amazon The Xenvo Pro Lens kit is a useful accessory for mobile phones that is likely to appeal as a gift to photography enthusiasts. The kit comes with a TruView 0.45x wide-angle lens, Clarus 15x macro lens, clips, an LED light, cleaning cloth, and case. Pros: Compatible with numerous smartphones and tablets

Sony Alpha 6600 Mirrorless Camera Explore mirrorless photography Best Buy One of the key features of the Sony Alpha 6600 mirrorless camera is its autofocus capabilities, widely applauded as one of the best in the compact camera market. The camera also sports 24.2MP quality, an APS-C Exmor sensor, ISO capabilities of up to 102,4004, 11fps continuous shooting, and comes with an 18-135mm lens. If you're looking for a camera as a gift this holiday season -- for someone else, or, perhaps, yourself -- then this is an option well worth considering. Pros: Professional quality

4K video capabilities (3840 x 2160) Cons: Expensive

Lackadaisical design

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise cancellation, work in peace Bose Bose's QuietComfort 45 is an excellent option this holiday season if you are looking for quality headphones. These Bluetooth-connected headphones come with active noise-cancellation technology, a 'quiet' and 'aware' mode to both listen to music and allow environmental noise in simultaneously, and synthetic leather ear cups. Pros: Multiple color options are available

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 A versatile laptop for work and play Best Buy The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 would be a valued gift for anyone looking to upgrade their tablet or in need of a versatile device for work, travel, or study this year. At Best Buy, you can pick up a Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB SSD storage, and 8GB RAM. The tablet-to-laptop operates on Windows 10 Home. Pros: Flexible design

StudioCaddy Stylish office, desk organization Kensington If you're looking for a stylish but also useful gift over the holiday season, you should consider the Kensington StudioCaddy -- especially for those working from home. The StudioCaddy is a space-saving setup for Apple devices that utilizes Qi wireless charging to keep iPhones, AirPods, and MacBooks fully juiced. Pros: A space saver for home offices

Apple Airpods The next generation Apple A must-have for Apple fans, the iPad and iPhone maker has recently revealed its next-generation Apple Airpods. Now available to purchase, these third-generation earbuds have been redesigned for better battery life, bass, and overall sound quality. Pros: Battery performance improvements

Adaptive EQ Cons: The design won't be to everyone's taste

Unistellar eVscope 2 Looking to the stars Unistellar For something extra special this year, you could look at the Unistellar eVscope 2. This telescope brings together Nikon technology, automated field detection, and light pollution reduction systems to give the clearest sky possible to hobbyist astronomers. Pros: 7.7Mpx image resolution

Useable in poor conditions Cons: Expensive

How we chose these products Every holiday season, the hottest new technology often appeals no matter the age. It is also a time for many to ask for replacements, such as for a new laptop, phone, or gaming console. When we compiled our list, we considered not only the latest mobile device or PC, but also technology that could prove to be entertaining or valued in the recipients' daily lives.

Alternatives worth considering: