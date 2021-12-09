Brita vs ZeroWater: Two water filter pitcher systems compared

Water is critical for our health. It nourishes vital body organs like your kidneys, protects your skin, and can even facilitate weight loss. With all its benefits, it is important that you find the right water filtration system.

Both Brita and ZeroWater are well-known names when it comes to water, but with so many models to choose from, it can be difficult to discern which water pitcher filter system is best for your home.

When comparing Brita vs. ZeroWater water filter pitcher systems, this is everything you need to know.

At a glance

Brita Best when you want options Amazon Brita has been around for a long time, having been established in 1966. Despite its long history, Brita continues to evolve. Today, it offers premium water filter pitcher systems that include thirteen water filter pitchers. Brita filters target harmful minerals and substances commonly found in tap water. They are specifically designed to remove 99% of the lead in your water, while also removing other harmful contaminants like cyanide, cadmium, copper, and mercury. Water filter systems also guard against the unpleasant taste and odor that comes from excess chlorine. With its Longlast+ filter, Brita offers some of the longer filter life in the entire industry. While its Standard filters are in line with its competitors at a two-month lifespan, the Longlast+ filters can give you up to six months of use before a replacement is needed. This saves you countless dollars in filter replacements.

Brita filter comparison





Warranty



Brita filters carry an unconditional 100% money-back guarantee for the first thirty days from purchase, in addition to a one-year warranty.

Customer Support

Brita customer support is available by calling 1-800-24-BRITA.

Other products available

ZeroWater Best when you want premium filtration Amazon ZeroWater does not offer tons of different products. Instead, it offers just two options: water filter pitchers and water filter dispensers. It is known for its signature five-stage filtration system, a process proven to provide almost full removal of the harmful contaminants in your water. However, the extra filtration slows the system down, delivering a lower flow rate of 6.5 ounces per minute. On its website, ZeroWater offers a convenient search tool that allows you to check your local water supply with a TDS reading. Your purchase also includes a free water quality meter, a bonus that comes with all ZeroWater water filter pitchers and dispensers. However, ZeroWater sells its water filter pitchers differently than the average water filter. Its water filter pitchers are sold as an entire system that includes your pitcher and three filters. Your purchase automatically enrolls you in the ZeroWater replacement program. This subscription-based service allows you to receive replacement filter deliveries on a recurring basis of every one, two, or four months. Each replacement order costs $29.99, plus shipping.

ZeroWater filter comparison







Warranty



ZeroWater offers a limited 90-day manufacturing guarantee for its water filter pitcher systems. If a defect is found within ninety days of purchase, ZeroWater will replace the parts at no cost. To file a ZeroWater claim, you can call 1-800-503-2939 or use the website contact form.

Other products available

Comparison: Brita vs. ZeroWater



Brita ZeroWater Number of water filter pitchers 13 7 Typical number of filters provided 1 3 Price range $20 - $40 $20 - $50 Capacity range 6 - 12 cups 6 - 12 cups Maximum filter capacity 40 - 120 gallons 20 gallons Approximate filter life Standard: 2 months Stream: 2 months Longlast+: 6 months 2 months Warranty 1-year warranty 30-day money-back guarantee 90-day manufacturer defect guarantee





Filtration systems

Both Brita and ZeroWater water pitcher filter systems use filtration systems that have been tested and proven to remove a whole host of harmful contaminants in your natural water supply. However, Brita filters tend to focus more on chlorine and lead removal, while ZeroWater takes a more comprehensive approach. ZeroWater targets a higher amount of contaminants, with testing revealing a much higher removal rate than Brita.

Contaminant removal

Almost more important than the removal itself is the type of materials that are removed from your water. ZeroWater offers a straightforward listing of key contaminants removed along with extra content percentages, while Brita is more vague about the extra details of its testing.

In comparing ZeroWater's 5-stage filtration versus Brita's two-stage filtration, ZeroWater outperforms in nearly every category.



Brita ZeroWater Asbestos ✔ ✔ Benzene ✔ ✗ Cadmium ✔ ✔ Chlorine ✔ ✔ Copper ✔ ✔ Cyanide ✔ ✔ Fluoride ✗ ✔ Lead ✔ ✔ Mercury ✔ ✔ Nitrate ✔ ✔ Nitrite ✔ ✔ Zinc ✔ ✔





Filter life

One of the best features about Brita water filter pitcher systems is the option of the Longlast+ filter. With a pleated filter design, your pitcher lasts up to six months, compared to just a few weeks with ZeroWater. However the duration of your ZeroWater filter will depend on your local water supply. More contaminants will use up your filters faster.

Cost

Cost is one area where Brita and ZeroWater are not too different. With similarly-sized pitchers, the two companies charge similar pricing from $20 to $40, although ZeroWater can cost up to $50 for its 10 Cup Ready-Pour model .

Warranty and Guarantees

A glaring difference between Brita versus ZeroWater water filter pitcher systems is the warranty provided by each company. While ZeroWater skips the warranty altogether, Brita shines with its manufacturer's warranty that lasts for an entire year. Brita also offers an unconditional 30-day moneyback guarantee, while ZeroWater restricts its guarantee to just manufacturer defects that occur within 90 days of purchase.

Customer support



Phone Email Hours Brita 1-800-24-BRITA toll-free Send an email Emails checked daily, Monday through Friday Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST ZeroWater 1-800-503-2939 toll-free Send an email to customerservice@zerowater.com Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. CT

Customers can contact Brita and ZeroWater in similar ways. Both companies offer phone and email support, and while Brita says it checks emails every day, ZeroWater is open longer each day, giving their team longer to help with customer inquiries and support.

Pros and cons

Brita

Pros:

Far more pitcher options

Extended Longlast+ filter life

Warranty and guarantee

Cons:

Restricted filtration

Single filter provided

Hard to differentiate by name

ZeroWater

Pros:

5-stage filtration

3 filters provided

Free water quality meter

Cons:

Short filter life

Subscription-based filters

No warranty

Which is the right one for you?

Brita and ZeroWater both have their benefits and drawbacks, but they also serve different needs.

Brita is a top pick when you want the flexibility of multiple options. It offers a far wide selection of water filter pitchers, with 13 options compared to ZeroWater's seven. However, ZeroWater offers efficiency with more filters provided upfront with your purchase. It saves you money in the long run and saves you a trip to the store for a replacement with its convenient subscription-based program. It is a good thing, too, because ZeroWater filters last just a couple of months while Brita's Longlast+ filter will give you around six months of use.

If you are looking for a lot of options, Brita is a fantastic water pitcher filter system for your needs. However, if premium filtration is your main goal, ZeroWater delivers exceptional results for your water filter pitcher system.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

Many other companies manufacture water filter pitcher systems. Other highly-rated models on today's market include these best water filters for 2021.

Brita vs. ZeroWater FAQ

Which company is better when comparing Brita vs. ZeroWater? Both Brita and ZeroWater offer multiple highly-rated options for water filter pitcher systems. Brita is slightly cheaper with more options and better product protection, but ZeroWater offers a premium filtration system that exceeds Brita's capabilities.

What does a water filter pitcher do? Water filter pitcher systems incorporate an internal filtration system using a replaceable water filter. It purifies your water by removing harmful contaminants like lead and chlorine from everyday drinking water, creating better-tasting water and healthier water.