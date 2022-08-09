Convert documents to and from PDFs for a lifetime for only $30

StackCommerce

Most of us know the frustration of finding that information we need for a document is buried inside a PDF. And even if you don't need to convert PDF files into other formats very often, it's still inconvenient to have to go searching for a free online PDF converter every time.

Fortunately, if you're looking for ways to reduce stress in your life, a lifetime license for PDF Converter Pro lets you convert all the PDFs you like forever. And new users can get it right now for just $29.99.

In just a few clicks, you'll be able to accurately and efficiently convert PDF documents into a number of other formats or transform them back into PDFs. PDF Converter Pro uses the latest technology to do the conversions quickly without compromising the quality, so your original text, images, layouts, hyperlinks, and more will be preserved.

Backup or change your PDF documents for more convenient viewing and editing to text, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and even JPG, PNG, or HTML. PDF Converter Pro also makes an excellent tool for creating PDF documents from Word, PPT, Excel, and images, making them easier to transfer and backup.

However, Converter Pro lets you do so much more than just convert documents back and forth. Since the OCR technology is built-in, you can easily extract any text from the images in PDF docs. Or you can extract the actual photos with just a single click.

How often have you wanted to take just a page or two from a PDF document? Now you can easily and quickly separate just selected pages or all of them. Merging multiple PDFs into one is also a breeze. If you need to reduce the size of a bulky PDF, Converter Pro offers the option to compress it. Plus, you can protect your PDFs by entering a password and then clicking to encrypt. Unlocking them is as simple as entering the password to remove the protection.

Many business and personal users trust PDF Converter Pro because of its quality and stability. That's why it has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, so you can be confident in making it your first choice.

Get PDF Converter Pro: Lifetime License today while it's available to new users for only $29.99, down from the original price of $99.