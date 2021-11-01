Best Dell Black Friday 2021 deals on its laptops, desktops

After being first out of the gate over the last couple of years, Dell has been preempted in its Black Friday deals announcement by a number of other retailers this year, but the computer company has finally dropped its Black Friday ad with sales on its extensive lineup of laptop and desktop PCs. Dell will kick off the festivities on November 15, adding limited quantity deals the following week before a new round of discounts will be available as part of Cyber Monday. We've combed through the forthcoming sales and

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for $299.99 $50 off While Dell is offering a couple of cheaper deals on other configurations of this most mainstream of mainstream laptops, they're a bit underpowered except for the simplest of tasks. This Inspiron 15 3000 is still only $300, but comes with a new Core i3-11154 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. The full HD (1,920x1,080 resolution) 15.6-inch display is a nice plus. You'll save $50 on this configuration starting at 11 a.m. on November 15, with another round of savings starting at 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one desktop for $599.99 $120 off This all-in-one PC is slickly designed around a 23.8-inch full HD touchscreen, with a bipod stand for improved stability and a speaker bar sitting below the screen. A Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8 gigs of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage make sure the Inspiron 24 5000 can handle your work-at-home tasks, and easy connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.1-based wireless keyboard and mouse. This black edition is on sale for just $599.99 throughout Dell's Black Friday event starting on November 15.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop for $699.99 $235 off With its G series of PCs Dell has brought the gaming prowess of its Alienware specialty brand to its own offerings at a less eye-popping price point. Case in point is this G15 gaming laptop, which features a powerful AMD Ryzen 5600H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. You also get 8GB of memory, a 256GB SSD, a 15.6-inch LED-backlit full HD display, and a gamer-oriented Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless networking card. Normally priced over $900, this G15 configuration will have its price slashed over $200 beginning at 11 a.m. on November 16 and then revived a week later on November 23 at 11 a.m.

Dell XPS desktop for $749.99 $250 off Dell's XPS line generally offers greater performance than its Inspiron family -- albeit at a higher price -- so if you're in the market for a powerful traditional tower desktop, this deal can get you the best of both worlds. The Core i7-11700 eight-core processor can handle almost anything thrown at it, and Dell complements it with a hefty 16 gigs of RAM along with a 512GB solid-state drive. The case design not only allows plenty of cooling for these high-performance components, but also a generous supply of open drive and PCIe slots for future expansion. Dell takes a hefty $250 off this configuration throughout its Black Friday deal event.

Dell XPS 13 laptop for $779.99 $170 off The XPS 13 is one of the most highly regarded laptops in the ultraportable space, and this deal gets you one for under $800. Now equipped with a new Core i5-1135G7 processor with Intel's latest Iris Xe graphics, this XPS 13 configuration also includes 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen display. While it's not as tricked out as our review unit was back in the summer, this still has touches like InfinityEdge thin bezels, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless networking card, built-in fingerprint reader and plenty of battery life in a 2.6-pound package. Take $170 off the price throughout Dell's Black Friday event, which has several other XPS 13 deals if you need a different configuration.