Innovation
Black Friday AirPods deals: Get the AirPods, Pros, and Max up to $100 off

AirPods are bound to be on everyone's wishlist. The buds that barely go on sale are about to spread holiday cheer through both their crystal clear sound quality and amazing prices.
christina-darby-headshot
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on

'Tis the season for gift shopping, but that doesn't necessarily mean excessive spending. If you're already in the holiday spirit and ready to listen to some holiday music, but not be judged by those around you, there's no need to wait until Black Friday to save big on Apple's AirPods. 

ZDNET Recommends

These days, AirPods are a necessity as much as an accessory. Between their iconic look and unparalleled sound quality, they're bound to be at the top of your wishlist. While they can usually be pricey, retailers are usually swayed by the holiday spirit and gift a little discount. We've scoured to find those deals so you don't have to. 

Best early Black Friday 2022 AirPods deals

Below are our finds for the biggest early Black Friday deals on AirPods. 

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation)

Save $80
apple-airpods-pro-best-wireless-earbuds-review.png
CNET

  • Current price: $169

  • Original price: $249 

Apple's first pro generation of true wireless earbuds are already a classic. With active noise cancelation (ANC) and comfortable silicone tips you can customize to better fit your ears, you can lock in wherever and whenever. Working seamlessly with other Apple products such as Mac computers and iPhones, these are the perfect addition to your Apple ecosystem. 

View now at Target

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Save $30
Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
Best Buy
  • Current price: $99
  • Original price: $129 

Apple's second generation of its original true-wireless earbuds are a tried and true product. With quick access to Siri, plus it's easy to set up with your other Apple devices, these earbuds are a convenient and reliable addition to your Apple family. Using their H1 wireless chip, the sound is clear and full for both audio and the earbuds' microphone. 

View now at Best Buy

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Save $40
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen
Best Buy
  • Current price: $89
  • Original price: $129 

Looks like Target is also getting in the holiday saving spirit when it comes to the second-generation AirPods. Did I mention before that apart from great sound and a built-in microphone the charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life? With all-day use, you'll get every bang for your buck with these! 

View now at Target

Apple AirPods Max

Save $100
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
  • Current price: $449
  • Original price: $549

Not only do the AirPods Max seem to be a streetwear statement this fall, but they're equipped with the hotly contested active noise canceling (ANC) feature. With a built-in microphone, you can still make hands-free calls even though they're not your typical buds. The Max's also have up to 20 hours of battery, so you can use them from work to working out and anywhere in between with a single charge. 

View now at Amazon

More early Black Friday 2022 AirPods and Beats deals at Amazon

While AirPods Black Friday sales may be limited right now, deals on Apple's Beats wireless headphones are happening at Amazon. 

More early Black Friday 2022 AirPods deals at Walmart

I suspect Walmart will ramp up their AirPods sales once Black Friday edges closer, but for right now they do have a pretty sweet deal on used AirPods Pros. 

More early Black Friday 2022 AirPods deals at Best Buy

Here are some other AirPods and Apple Beats early Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these early Black Friday AirPods deals?

We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, these were the best early Black Friday deals we could find for products we would all enjoy. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday follows the Thursday of Thanksgiving. This year, that would be Friday, Nov. 25.

More Black Friday deals

