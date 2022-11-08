'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Dell's Black Friday deals are off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, had two popular models on sale ahead of Black Friday, with savings of more than $1,800. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less expensive models, like the Inspiron and the XPS, are priced hundreds of dollars lower than their usual prices. There's a wide range of what you can expect with a Dell product, be it a touchscreen laptop that rotates 360 degrees or a gaming laptop or a 27-inch all-in-one PC.
Dell's Black Friday deals encompass many of its products and bring in prices as low as $600. If you're shopping for yourself, a student, a gamer, or your entire family, there's a deal that'll fit your budget and your needs. The amount saved mattered when compiling this list because Black Friday is all about steep discounts on tech. The features of the products were important too -- the more versatile and powerful, the better.
Below are the 9 best early Dell deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting Dell deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
This 17" workstation is Dell's thinnest, smallest, and lightest offering. The $1,835 discount Dell currently offers lightens the financial impact of this purchase, and there's free shipping included too. If you're a rewards member, your price could be even lower because you could get up to $109 back in rewards. This workstation has an 11 Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11850H processor, Windows 11 Pro operating system, 256 GB hard drive, and 8 GB memory. You can add the latest Microsoft Office and security software to your purchase too, at a discounted rate. The coolest thing about this machine has to be the AI and VR capabilities it has through Dell Optimizer, a built-in platform that learns how you work and adapts accordingly.
For higher savings, but a steeper price, meet Dell's most powerful mobile workstation that also incorporates AI. The 15.6" screen is smaller than the Precision 5760, but the hard drive has twice as much capacity (512 GB compared to 256 GB). The 11 Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor pairs well with the Windows 11 Pro operating system. This workstation is perfect for creators who want to bring their ideas to life with professional graphics. Any aspiring architects or professionals who need to use 3D CAD will use this mobile workstation or the other Precision model consistently. Some interesting features of the Dell Optimizer for Precision include intelligent audio, with high-quality sound, analytics, and express sign-in with a proximity sensor. When you walk away, the Precision will automatically lock; when you come closer to the workstation, it'll log you in automatically through the IR camera and Windows Hello.
The Inspiron is more affordable than the Precision line, but it's still fast enough to help you get the tasks you need to get done, with its 11 Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor. The keyboard has a numeric keypad and larger keycaps, and the laptop itself was designed for ergonomic use with a lift hinge that elevates the keyboard to an ergonomic angle. If you're concerned about harmful blue light emissions, the ComfortView software included with the machine lowers blue light emissions for eye comfort. The Inspiron 15 incorporates post-consumer recycled plastics in its design and all painted parts use waterborne paint with low VOC or Volatile Organic Compounds. All in all, this is a sustainable, stylish investment, with a battery that can recharge up to 80% in 60 minutes.
The Alienware m15 Ryzen™ offers Dell's fastest G-SYNC display, Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling that brings in copper heat pipes, and an AMD® Ryzen™ 9 5900HX processor. The graphics are powered by an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 chip and the hard drive offers 1 TB. All of this makes for a fast machine that comes standard with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz and carries a 360Hz optional display. The mechanical laptop keyboard gives gamers an edge, and it can be upgraded to an optional German-engineered stainless steel mechanical keyboard.
The display on the Dell XPS 15 laptop is stunning, almost disappearing into the corners of the screen. The 15.6" display encompasses a large 16:10 screen for a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio -- you'll get more viewing space than ever. Built-in Eyesafe technology reduces blue light and you'll get up to 13 hours of play or work time. The most impressive aspects of this laptop are the 12 Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor and 1 TB hard drive. You get plenty of storage space and processing power.
The Vostro Small Form Factor has relatively compact dimensions, at 11.42 inches in height, 3.65 in width, and 11.35 in depth, but can act as a powerful organizing desktop. Security is top priority with this machine -- it contains a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 commercial-grade security chip on the motherboard that creates and stores passwords, keeping your data safe. The Vostro Small Form Factor has a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, an Intel® UHD Graphics 730 graphics card, and a 512 GB hard drive.
The Vostro 3420 laptop is a relatively inexpensive 14-inch laptop with Dell ComfortView, an 11 Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, and a 256 GB hard drive. ComfortView software tech ensures less harmful blue light emissions so that you can work on your laptop with less eye strain. If you spill something on your keyboard, don't worry about it -- it's spillproof. For students with little time to spare who forgot to charge their laptops, the ExpressCharge feature charges the laptop up to 80% in an hour. Security is also a consideration on this laptop: it comes with a commercial-grade security chip that protects your data.
For under $1,000, you get a 27-inch all-in-one PC with narrow screen borders and ComfortView Plus, which reduces blue light. The PC supports light gaming, work, and streaming with a 12 Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, Intel® UHD Graphics, and a 256 GB hard drive. The all-in-one PC can double as a Bluetooth speaker that pairs with your phone, and it has an FHD pop-up camera with a wide dynamic range that disappears when you don't need it. If the 27 inch screen is too small and you need to hook up another monitor, you don't need an adaptor: built-in HDMI-in/HDMI-ports expand your range of productivity.
The 14-inch touchscreen, pen-supported display of the Dell Inspiron 14 laptop works on a 360-degree hinge and a lift hinge so that you have the option of an ergonomic workstation or a keyboard-less experience. The 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor works well with Windows 11 and the Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics card. The hard drive has 512 GB of storage. ComfortView diminishes harmful blue light emissions from the screen to make working on your laptop a lot easier.
Here are some other Dell Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other Dell Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
Dell has impressive deals featured on its website, and other sites are following with their own deals on Dell products. I chose the deals on this page around three factors:
The deals above stood out in those categories.
Black Friday falls on Nov. 25 this year.
Cyber Monday is on Nov. 28, 2022.