The best iPad deals to snag ahead of Black Friday

Apple notoriously rarely has sales, but ahead of Black Friday, some iPad models are already discounted.
allison-murray
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. 

While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off iPads right now ahead of the big sales event. We've rounded up the best early iPad deals across various retailers so you can snag an iPad for less.

Best early tablet Black Friday 2022 deals overall

Below are the four best early iPad deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting iPad deals we spotted at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th generation

Save $200
iPad Pro (fifth generation) | Best iPad
CNET
  • Current price: $1,800
  • Original price: $2,000

Even though the iPad Pro just got an upgrade to the M2 chip, this iPad that's $200 off has the almost as powerful M1 chip. This is Apple's largest tablet at 12.9 inches and has a superior display and lifelike images and graphics. This powerful tablet is hailed as a great device for professional editing and content creation.

View now at Best Buy

iPad 9th generation

Save $30
Apple iPad 9th Generation
Amazon
  • Current price: $299
  • Original price: $329

Apple rarely has its products on sale, so even $30 off this iPad is something worth noting. It has 64GB of storage and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. The 10.2-inch Retina display has True Tone so the screen is comfortable to view at any light. 

View now at Amazon

iPad Mini 6th generation

Save $100
Apple iPad Mini
Amazon
  • Current price: $400
  • Original price: $500

Snag an iPad mini for $100 off as an early deal. The sixth-generation iPad Mini (released last year) has 64GB of storage, an A15 bionic chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Touch ID, and a 12MP wide back camera plus a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage. 

You can choose between four stylish colors (purple, starlight, pink, and space gray). Plus, this tablet is super lightweight at just 1.37 pounds. 

View now at Best Buy

iPad Air 4th generation

Save $100
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) 4th gen
Amazon | ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $600

Apple's iPad Air is on sale ahead of Black Friday, and while it's not the newest model, it still has a lot of the same features as the fifth generation like Touch ID, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, up to 10 hours of battery life, and more. It also supports the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil 2nd generation. 

View now at Walmart

More early iPad Black Friday 2022 deals at Amazon

Here are some other iPad Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:

More early iPad Black Friday 2022 deals at Best Buy

Here are some other iPad Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?

We chose these early Black Friday deals on tablets based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals on tablets change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, it takes place on Friday, Nov. 25. However, you can expect deals during the month of November, as well as discounted prices on tablets and other electronics the weekend following Black Friday.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. Cyber Monday is the day that you can find exclusive online-only deals, and perks like free shipping. 

