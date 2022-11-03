'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products.
While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off iPads right now ahead of the big sales event. We've rounded up the best early iPad deals across various retailers so you can snag an iPad for less.
Below are the four best early iPad deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting iPad deals we spotted at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Even though the iPad Pro just got an upgrade to the M2 chip, this iPad that's $200 off has the almost as powerful M1 chip. This is Apple's largest tablet at 12.9 inches and has a superior display and lifelike images and graphics. This powerful tablet is hailed as a great device for professional editing and content creation.
Apple rarely has its products on sale, so even $30 off this iPad is something worth noting. It has 64GB of storage and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. The 10.2-inch Retina display has True Tone so the screen is comfortable to view at any light.
Snag an iPad mini for $100 off as an early deal. The sixth-generation iPad Mini (released last year) has 64GB of storage, an A15 bionic chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Touch ID, and a 12MP wide back camera plus a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage.
You can choose between four stylish colors (purple, starlight, pink, and space gray). Plus, this tablet is super lightweight at just 1.37 pounds.
Apple's iPad Air is on sale ahead of Black Friday, and while it's not the newest model, it still has a lot of the same features as the fifth generation like Touch ID, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, up to 10 hours of battery life, and more. It also supports the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil 2nd generation.
Here are some other iPad Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other iPad Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
We chose these early Black Friday deals on tablets based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals on tablets change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day.
Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, it takes place on Friday, Nov. 25. However, you can expect deals during the month of November, as well as discounted prices on tablets and other electronics the weekend following Black Friday.
Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. Cyber Monday is the day that you can find exclusive online-only deals, and perks like free shipping.