Get a folding 3-speed camera drone with a 2,000-foot flight range for $90 off

If capturing stunning aerial footage is one of your favorite things to do, then you will love the Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone because the sky's the limit with all of its bells and whistles.

Refurbished products make for great bargains, and this refurbished Vivitar VTI Phoenix drone has a grade "A" rating. So it will arrive in near-mint condition, and the case will have zero to very minimal scuffing.

The Phoenix's camera provides a 180 degrees articulated view with 2048x1152p video resolution. And the drone comes with two batteries so that you can have a combined flight time of more than 32 minutes. It has three distinct speeds, a 2,000-foot flight range, and real-time Wi-Fi transmission capability. Take-off and landings are performed automatically at a touch of a button. A Follow-Me function is available via app control, and built-in GPS provides location lock capability. The Phoenix also has an altitude hover mode and an automatic Return Home feature.

The drone can conveniently fold for travel, and all of the pieces are securely contained in the hard-sided carrying case, which keeps them very neatly organized and helps protect them from damage. Now that global travel is becoming more widespread, you will easily capture fantastic bird's eye view images and video from the most iconic locations.

Don't pass up this opportunity to get a fantastic bargain. Grab the Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone - Grey (Certified Refurbished) today while it's on sale for only $159, or $90 off. The only downside to incredible drone footage is the size of the files taking up space on your hard drive, so you might want to grab some extra storage space while you're at it.