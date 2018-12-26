Get CleanMyMac X and other MacPaw apps for 50 percent off

Looking to spring clean your Mac or PC? MacPaw are offering 50 percent off apps for the next few days.

Here's what's on offer:

CleanMyMac X : Remove junk and fine tune your Mac (take a look at what it can do here)



: Remove junk and fine tune your Mac (take a look at what it can do here) Gemini 2 : Award-winning duplicate finder for Mac



: Award-winning duplicate finder for Mac Wallpaper Wizard 2 : Awesome backgrounds images for Mac



: Awesome backgrounds images for Mac Hider 2 : Data encryptor for Mac



: Data encryptor for Mac CleanMyPC: Cleaner and optimizer for Windows machines



The discount will be available from midnight PST (3:00 AM EDT, 8:00AM GMT) December 26 to midnight PST (3:00 AM EDT, 8:00AM GMT) December 29. To access this offer you must use the following link: MacPaw 50 percent off.

