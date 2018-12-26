Get CleanMyMac X and other MacPaw apps for 50 percent off

Clean your Mac or PC for less with this time-limited 50 percent off many MacPaw apps.

By | | Topic: Apple

Looking to spring clean your Mac or PC? MacPaw are offering 50 percent off apps for the next few days.

Must read: 2018 Gift Guide: Weird but really useful gadgets

Here's what's on offer:

  • CleanMyMac X: Remove junk and fine tune your Mac (take a look at what it can do here)
  • Gemini 2: Award-winning duplicate finder for Mac
  • Wallpaper Wizard 2: Awesome backgrounds images for Mac
  • Hider 2: Data encryptor for Mac
  • CleanMyPC: Cleaner and optimizer for Windows machines

The discount will be available from midnight PST (3:00 AM EDT, 8:00AM GMT) December 26 to midnight PST (3:00 AM EDT, 8:00AM GMT) December 29. To access this offer you must use the following link: MacPaw 50 percent off.

Free up disk space, remove malware, and speed... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 22

See also:

Related Topics:

iPhone Hardware Mobility Smartphones Tablets iOS
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3