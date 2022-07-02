Get over $100 off this portable dual screen monitor this 4th of July

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Whether you are working remotely, doing online schooling, multitasking through your to-do list, or planning your next vacation, adding an extra display to your laptop setup can help you work much more efficiently. So having a third will send your productivity skyrocketing, and that's precisely what you can do with a Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX.

Use coupon code JULY20 during our 4th of July Sale to get the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX for just $247.99, over $100 under MSRP. And once it arrives at your doorstep, simply plug the TRIO MAX into a 15" to 15.6" laptop. It works on Chrome, Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

The Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX's light, compact design allows you to move it quickly from one place to another, enabling you to work anywhere with extra screens. For even more convenience, the TRIO MAX only uses a single cable for power and data. Plus, you can adjust the brightness and viewing angles up to 270° to your liking.

Featured on WIRED, BuzzFeed, Boston Business Journal, and more, the TRIO MAX was funded successfully on Indiegogo with $1,452,559. Like verified purchasers, William Robert Brown rated the TRIO MAX 5 stars, saying, "I cannot believe I survived without this product. Especially for teaching online where I am needing many tabs and windows open for sharing presentations or filling in charts during class . . . I highly recommend this if you've been needing to go back and forth between a few windows. Very nicely designed too, as it's all held together with magnets so you can detach at a moment's notice..."

Don't miss this chance to turbocharge your productivity. Use the sitewide coupon code JULY20 before July 5th for an additional 20% off orders of $100 or more to get the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX for just $247.99, down from the original $359 retail price.