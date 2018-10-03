Google confirms Pixel 3 pre-orders begin October 9

Google sent an email on Wednesday morning teasing the company's event next week. At the event, Google is expected to announce new Pixel phones. Thanks to that email, we now know that pre-orders will begin "immediately after the event."

In the email, Google instructs current Pixel owners to squeeze their current phone and ask Google Assistant about the upcoming events. When asking Assistant the example questions, it replies that a new phone will be announced, along with "maybe" more devices, and instructs users to tune into a livestream of the event on YouTube.

In addition to the email, Google also posted an image on Twitter playfully teasing the potential of a miniature Pixel phone.



It's clear Google will unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and we expect Google will announce a new Pixelbook, a new Google Home products, and perhaps even a knew Chromecast.

The Made By Google event will start on Oct. 9 at 11am ET/8am PT and will be live streamed on YouTube.

