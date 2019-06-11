How to make your iPhone battery last all day

How to extend the battery life on your iPhone It's two o'clock in the afternoon, and your iPhone's battery is already heading towards the red zone. What do you do?

If you use your iPhone as much as I do then you'll be use to keeping an eye on the battery meter as it creeps down towards the red.

But if you don't have access to your charger, and forgot your power bank, what can you do to make it through the day?

Battery life is always forefront in the minds of people who rely on their iPhones. So, after a lot of testing, and spending a lot of time running my iPhone's battery flat, I've come up the with what I believe are the best ways of making your iPhone battery last all day.

And the nice thing is that both of these methods and quick and simple, and don't involve making huge changes to iOS.

The first one the simplest one, but also the most effective, and that is to switch on Low Power Mode.

As the name suggests, activating this setting puts your device into low power mode. And it really does work, giving you about three hours of extra battery life. If you are worried about your battery not making it through the day, this is the setting to activate.

However, it achieves this by turning off or reducing mail fetch, background app refresh, automatic downloads, and some visual effects.

Here's a list of what Low Power Mode reduces or affects in order to increase battery life:

Email fetch

"Hey Siri"

Background app refresh

Automatic downloads

Some visual effects

Auto-Lock (defaults to 30 seconds)

iCloud Photo Library (temporarily paused)

iOS pops up a notification offering to turn on Low Power Mode when your battery goes below 20 and 10 percent, and will automatically switch it off when the device is charged back up to 80 percent.

You can also turn this on manually, either from the Control Center panel, or from Settings > Battery.

× img-1789.jpg

One thing that I do if I know I have a long day ahead of me away from a charger is to switch over to Low Power Mode as soon as I start my day. I find that this gives me the longest possible battery life.

Be aware that if you recharge your battery above 80 percent that this will automatically disable Low Power Mode, so you will have to re-enable it.

Another trick I find that vastly improves battery life is turning down the screen brightness. OK, don't go bananas with this one and turn it down to the point where the screen is completely unreadable because that would be counterproductive, but toning it down a bit when you are indoors and not in bright sunlight really makes a huge difference to how long your battery will last.

You can either drop the brightness from Settings > Display & Brightness or from the Control Center screen.

× img-1790.jpg

Another couple of display related changes you can make that I find handy -- doubly so if you find the iPhone's screen is too bright -- is to head over to Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations and make sure that Auto-Brightness is enabled and, if you want to take things further, enable Reduce White Point.

