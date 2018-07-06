Is the Anchor Cable the best smartphone charging cable currently available?

One of the drawbacks of owning a plethora of portable devices is that is brings with it the need to carry a multitude of cables. The Anchor Cable is one cable that tries to rule them all.

Must read : Don't buy these Apple products (July 2018 edition)

Anchor Cable is the world's first stainless steel, magnetic, cross-device charging cable featuring Apple Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C tips, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

The Anchor Cable does this by having swappable tips for the three connector types, with the tips being held in place during use with a strong neodymium magnet. Swapping ends is as easy as popping one off and attaching the required one, and the magnet means that there's no chance of connecting it the wrong way.

The Anchor Cable is 4 foot long (1.2 meters for you metric types), and its entire length is wrapped in a strong stainless steel casing, giving it strength, durability, and tangle-resistance. However, rather oddly, the outer stainless steel armor still feels soft to the touch and flexible in use.

In use the Anchor Cable works well. It's nice only needing to carry around a single cable (as long as you have the tips you need - more on this later), and I've not come across any compatibility issues when using it to charge a broad range of devices.

Are there any downsides? I have encountered a few.

First there's the length. It's nice having a 4-foot long cable, but sometimes it feels a little too long. It's a minor gripe, but personally I'm used to 3-foot and 6-foot lengths.

A couple of the downsides relate to the tips themselves. First, the tips are small, and small things, especially when they enter my personal Temple of Chaos, have a habit of vanishing without a trace. I've not lost any of them - yet - but some method of storing them safely would be useful.

Another issue I've found is that it's possible for the cable to detach from the tip during charging, and yet stay in place enough to still look like it's charging. Unless the cable and the tip are perfectly aligned, and the weight of the cable and the device are well supported, this is a problem you can run into.

Oh, and you also need pretty decent fingernails to pull the tips out of the device you've used them in. You can't remove them by pulling on the cable.

Again, a minor one, but something to be aware of.

The Anchor Cable is priced singly at $38/£29 and is available from AnchorCable.com.

See also: