NCR buys StopLift to bolster POS security

NCR said on Tuesday that it's buying StopLift Checkout Vision Systems, makers of computer vision systems for retail point of sale. StopLift's artificial intelligence technology detects unusual and possibly fraudulent behavior in self-checkout systems. NCR, a predominate maker of point-of-sale terminals, plans to integrate StopLift's AI capabilities into its POS portfolio.

"This acquisition will help NCR accelerate growth in our market-leading self-checkout and store transformation solutions," said NCR chief executive Michael Hayford. "In addition to creating new value for our retail customers around the world, StopLift's fraud detection technology will be a key enabler of our frictionless commerce product strategy."

ASLO: The Future of Retail: 2018 and beyond

Theft at the self-checkout is an ongoing issue for retailers, and there are a bevy of systems out there that work to prevent retail shrinkage. StopLift's video analytics technology visually determines what takes place during each transaction, distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent behavior at the checkout.

For example, the system identifies items not meant for purchase that are placed in the bagging area, such as a purse or reusable shopping bag, but also flags unscanned merchandise that's passed around the scanner. When theft is detected, the system alerts the attendant before the customer leaves the checkout and exits the store.

Atlanta-based NCR has a significant footprint in the POS market, its main line of business. The company recently bought payment processor JetPay as part of a broader strategy to develop recurring revenue and offering software and services. NCR plans to integrate JetPay's cloud-based payments platform into its enterprise POS terminals for retail and hospitality.

More on payments and retail: