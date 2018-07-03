Seagate unveils new BarraCuda SSD

Seagate expands its storage offerings with the new BarraCuda SSD.

The BarraCuda SSD will be offered in four capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB, and is being positioned as an upgrade drive for desktops, all-in-one systems, laptops, and home servers.

The BarraCuda SSD is equipped with the SATA 6Gb/s interface for optimal performance and compatibility with modern PCs and laptops, and offers maximum sequential read and write speeds of 540 and 520MB/s respectively.

For piece of mind, the BarraCuda SSD comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

The BarraCuda SSD will be available on Amazon exclusively starting on Prime Day 2018 (July 16), ahead of the general availability in September 2018.

Pricing according to Amazon is as follows:

250GB: $74.99

500GB: $119.99

1TB: $229.99

No listing is currently available for the 2TB version.

